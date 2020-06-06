The most recent step in American manned space flight was also a victory of innovation by private industry.
One week ago, the first crew successfully launched from U.S. soil to orbit since the end of the NASA shuttle program shut down nine years ago. Two astronauts entered the SpaceX Dragon capsule atop the company’s Falcon 9 rocket Saturday, May 30, and roared into orbit.
The capsule docked with the International Space Station on Sunday, and the two NASA astronauts — Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley — boarded the station. It was the first time that a private company had flown astronauts to orbit.
“This represents a transition in how we do spaceflight from the United States of America. NASA is not going to purchase, own and operate rockets and capsules the way we used to; we’re going to partner with commercial industry,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine from Mission Control in Houston.
The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket returned to Earth about nine minutes after liftoff, landing on a drone ship off the Florida coast.
Recovering the rocket is an innovation that makes space flight considerably more efficient and less costly compared with earlier rockets such as the Saturn V that flew astronauts to the moon.
Let’s celebrate the innovation and ingenuity that have made such an accomplishment possible. The rocket — and SpaceX’s approach to the reinvigorated space program — is a result of creative problem solving and technical proficiency produced by motivated, highly educated and innovative scientists and engineers.
The foundation for the training and education that makes such endeavors possible is laid down in the public school system. Joplin residents showed they appreciate the value of education Tuesday, when local voters turned out to overwhelmingly support a $25 million school bond issue to build a new elementary school to merge the city’s two oldest elementary schools and to fund the expansion of another.
The bond issue passed with 79% of the vote. Clearly, Joplin voters care about public education. Our community supports schools and wants to provide the sort of opportunities that beget American ingenuity, inventiveness and innovation that made possible the journey to the moon a generation ago and SpaceX now.
Education is essential to turn dreams into reality, to accomplish things once thought impossible. In a week that has seen so much to shake our faith, these two events have done much to shore up our trust that we can overcome. The trip to the space station is in part evidence of the payoff of our investment in education.
The fact that so many of us support that investment demonstrates Joplin’s vision for tomorrow.
