Public records should be public; the ballots voters cast should not.
Moves by those who fear widespread election fraud run the risk of destroying the assurance that how you vote is known only to you.
Requests for a “cast vote record” — undertaken at the urging of election denier and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell — from various Missouri county clerks and election officials have the potential to shatter the sanctity of America’s secret ballot. Particularly in small towns and rural areas, these records, when paired with available data, can reveal not just which residents voted but also how they marked their ballots.
The Missouri Constitution bars election authorities from releasing “processed ballot materials in electronic form” or “computer programs relating to each election.” There is a lawsuit underway, filed by Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller, a Republican, against a woman who submitted a public records request for cast vote records. The suit says that generating such a record — one officials do not already produce — would violate that portion of the constitution.
Schoeller argues in his lawsuit that the report can be filtered and organized to show the order in which ballots were cast at a location, “which may nullify the secrecy of a voter’s ballot.”
The cast vote record could be compared with the voter check-in list — an open record that is already available — that shows by name what time a voter checked in on Election Day. Particularly in small precincts, comparing the two could make how someone voted a matter of public record.
“People would be livid and irate that how they voted was now public record,” Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau County Clerk and president of the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities, recently told the Missouri Independent.
Imagine, if you will, that you work for someone who has been vocal in support of a particular ballot measure. If that person can see that you voted against the measure, could that harm your chances for advancement? Or consider how family members, avid supporters of a candidate, might react to a record of you voting for his opponent. What about your pastor, fellow members of your church, your peer group, your social circle? Would you feel free of pressure in voting your conscience if you knew that how you voted could be revealed without your permission? Would you feel safe to vote as you saw fit?
The secret ballot helps to guard voters’ right to vote as they will, free from undue pressure, influence or intimidation. It also guards against influence peddling and vote selling.
Instituted in the 1830s and “embraced as a ‘cornerstone of modern democracy,’ the secret ballot brought an immediate reduction to election violence, intimidation and bribery. It also curtailed the Robber Barons’ vice-grip control over elections and diminished their hold on the democratic process,” according to the Congressional Research Service, a public policy research institute of the United States Congress.
While transparency is vital regarding the process of elections, your ballot must remain secret to protect the integrity of the vote in our republic.
