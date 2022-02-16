State Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, with a little help from his friends, is trying to undo the vote of the people by thwarting Medicaid expansion with his proposed HJR 117.
Smith’s joint resolution, if approved, would:
• Subvert the will of the people by taking away insurance of the newly insured under Medicaid expansion that we the people voted into law.
• Deny a unanimous Missouri Supreme Court decision that ruled Medicaid expansion must be funded.
• Show that Smith has little regard for representative government, and thinks he knows better than the people of Missouri what we want and need.
In 2021, we saw the Missouri Legislature’s disrespect for the voters’ decision to expand Medicaid to Missourians with an income less than 138% of the federal poverty level, when the Legislature refused to appropriate funds to the expanded Medicaid program. But the Missouri Supreme Court ruled unanimously in July 2021 that any funds for Medicaid must also be used to fund expanded Medicaid. There weren’t two separate Medicaid programs — passing Amendment 2 meant our Medicaid program now included those shepherded in through expansion.
If HJR 117 passes, and in the future the Missouri Legislature chooses not to fund expanded Medicaid, people newly insured through Medicaid expansion will lose their health insurance. Not only does HJR 117 attempt to thwart the will of the people — again — but it attempts to thwart a ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court that Medicaid expansion must be funded.
Besides thwarting the will of the people and the ruling of the Missouri Supreme Court, another harmful piece of HJR 117 is the imposition of work-reporting requirements. If the Legislature chooses to fund Medicaid for those who became eligible through Medicaid expansion, those Medicaid recipients would be forced to fill out more paperwork proving that they completed 80 hours of work each month.
Medicaid benefits’ paperwork can be complicated and confusing. It can also get misplaced due to clerical errors, so all this extra paperwork can cause people to be dropped from the rolls and unnecessarily lose coverage. The additional mess caused by work requirements adds to an already clunky system that results from years of the Legislature cutting funding to the Missouri Department of Social Services.
Work-reporting requirements not only create an extra barrier to keep people from accessing the health care they need but also have never proven to actually increase job stability. In fact, in states like Arkansas that have tried Medicaid work requirements, the results were an astounding failure. Arkansas’ work requirement program led to 18,000 people losing their Medicaid coverage. Research found that this was largely because the reporting process was confusing and difficult to navigate, and not because these Medicaid recipients weren’t working. Additionally, many who would have qualified for exemptions didn’t know how to go about obtaining that exemption.
The most confounding element of Smith’s HJR 117 is the misleading ballot language he has attached to it. If HJR 117 passes the General Assembly, it would need to be approved by a vote of the people. And the first line of the ballot measure is as follows: “Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to: Limit Medicaid benefits to Missouri residents ...”
That first line references a tiny piece of HJR 117 that would stop a practice of reimbursing Missouri hospitals for the treatment of out-of-state Medicaid patients. Mind you, these patients are already having their treatment paid for by their home state’s Medicaid program. But a loophole allows additional payments to be made to hospitals from federal Medicaid funds if the reimbursement doesn’t match what Missouri’s Medicaid reimbursement would’ve been.
The General Assembly is already looking to close this loophole with other legislation. So, for this language to appear as the first line in HJR 117 is unnecessary and misleading.
We can never say what another person thinks, but politicians must be very aware of how their actions appear.
Smith and some other legislators certainly give the appearance that they think they are “more equal than others,” and they do not appear to believe that they are in office to represent the people who elected them, nor do they give the appearance that they honor the rule of law, since HJR 117 attempts to undo the Missouri Supreme Court’s ruling that requires funding Medicaid expansion.
The people of Missouri voted “yes” on Medicaid expansion, and Smith and his cronies are trying to subvert the will of the people.
Don’t fall for it. Call your Missouri state legislators today, and urge them to vote “no” on HJR 117.
