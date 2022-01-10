As executions, death sentences and public support for capital punishment remained near record lows in 2021, the few jurisdictions that continued to pursue the death penalty showed a disturbing disregard for fairness and due process. The few executions that took place underscored the problems in the death penalty system. As we settle into a new year and a new legislative session, we have a clear picture of the realities of capital punishment both in the nation and in Missouri.
Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty released its annual report this week. It highlights the finding that nationally, executions, new death sentences and public support for them stand at record low levels, and that outlier jurisdictions continue to pursue capital punishment with disregard for due process, constitutionality and justice. In Missouri, all of these facets played out in the egregious execution of Ernest Johnson, which situates Missouri as an outlier in its adherence to the capital punishment system.
The report includes information about the following death penalty developments in Missouri.
• At the end of 2021, 19 individuals live under death sentences in Missouri. Sixty-three percent of persons on death row come from a cluster of four counties in Missouri, six from St. Louis County, two from Jefferson County, two from Boone County, and two from Cole County. Of the 19 individuals on death row in Missouri, six people are Black and 13 are white.
• There were no new death sentences in 2021. The trial of Eric Lawson in the city of St. Louis resulted in a unanimous jury recommendation for life without parole. The Attorney General’s Office summoned more than 4,000 individuals to seat a death-qualified jury of 12. No jury has sentenced anyone to death in the city of St. Louis since 1995.
• At the beginning of 2021, there were 19 pending capital cases in Missouri. Three were resolved with nondeath sentence outcomes, and a new one was added, leaving 17 pending capital cases in 2022. There are 113 counties and one independent city in the state of Missouri. Pending capital cases originated from 12 of Missouri’s counties. The largest number of capital cases is in the city of St. Louis, where three Black men are facing death.
• Ernest Lee Johnson was executed on Oct. 5, 2021, for the 1995 murders of Mary Bratcher, Fred Jones, and Mable Scruggs. Johnson was the 91st person executed by the state of Missouri since 1976.
Missouri carried out this wrongful execution allowing the courts to roll back the definition of intellectual disability and legislate a new, medically inappropriate and unconstitutionally restrictive definition without allowing a hearing. They did so in defiance of the United States Constitution under Atkins vs. Virginia (2002) and pleas of a broad coalition of supporters, including interfaith leaders, clinical experts, human rights leaders, current and former politicians, and more than 30,000 people who signed petitions asking for clemency.
Currently, 23 states have abolished capital punishment, three states have official moratoriums, and 10 states have not executed in 10 years or more. The number of executions nationwide decreased from 17 in 2020 to 11 in 2021, which is the fewest executions on record since 1988. Sadly, Missouri is one of the five states who executed a person in 2021.
In March 2021, Virginia became the first Southern state to legislatively repeal capital punishment, which was a result of a combination of changing state demographics, eroding public support, high-quality defense representation, and the election of reform prosecutors over the past decade. Missouri would be wise to join Virginia in recognition of the death penalty as a relic, and to accept that capital punishment is arbitrarily applied, does not deter crime and deprives individuals of their constitutionally guaranteed rights.
The Missouri Legislature should abolish the death penalty and reinvest those dollars into real public safety programs with measurable outcomes.
