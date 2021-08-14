I had high school pretty much figured out. I knew exactly which classes I needed to take to have a college-worthy GPA as well as which electives I wanted to take for fun. I was a serious student, devoting my time to schoolwork, so academics weren’t a problem. Neither was the social aspect of high school: I had a good group of friends and good support from my family.
But as I entered my senior year at Joplin High School, my biggest challenge became clear: Unlike some of my peers, who had their heart set on attending a specific university or enrolling in a degree program that they’d been dreaming of since they were young, I had no idea where I wanted to go after high school, how to get there or what I wanted to do when I got there. I was intent on going to college ... but that was as far as I got.
Enter Sue Day, my high school counselor. I had already applied to University of Missouri-Columbia (for its journalism school) and Truman State University (for its liberal arts focus) when she suggested a third option: Missouri State University in Springfield. I hadn’t considered that school too seriously because of the completely nonserious reason that I thought I wanted to move farther away from Joplin than that.
But Ms. Day urged me forward: Missouri State offered a generous scholarship that provided full tuition and room and board costs, and she told me flat out that she wanted me to apply for it.
I was a little skeptical; still I wasn’t sold on this school. But I was never one to disobey an authority figure, so I dutifully filled out both my application to Missouri State and the scholarship application.
Eventually I was invited for final interviews for the Missouri State scholarship. Only 40 students (if I remember correctly) would receive this scholarship, and to my great delight, I ended up being one of the 40. Knowing that I had my college years paid for made all the difference. I would become a Missouri State Bear — a statement I wouldn’t be writing today if it weren’t for Ms. Day.
From there, it was a ripple effect that has led me to where I am now.
Missouri State was a wonderful fit for me. I majored in journalism and spent three semesters working for The Standard, the student newspaper, which gave me the first real experience of being a reporter outside of classroom projects. From there I would study for two additional years at the Missouri School of Journalism before landing my first (and, so far, only) journalism job at The Joplin Globe in 2009, which I have loved.
My second major was French, the language I’d studied since junior high school and for which I had a deep love, and I was lucky enough to spend a semester of my junior year of college in Rennes, France, on a study-away program. I carried on after graduation by spending a terrific year in Limoges, France, as an English teaching assistant at a high school there.
Several educators during my years in Joplin have been highly influential on me as a writer and journalist. Marilyn Horne, at Royal Heights, got me into the habit of journaling. James Sigler introduced me to my first newspaper job: editor of the South Middle School paper. In high school, I adored the creative side of journalism while working on the annual yearbook under the leadership of Phyllis Dolence and Ronna Sparks-Woodward.
But no one set me on a path that molded the rest of my life quite like Ms. Day. And now she has gotten the recognition she deserves by having been named the LifeChanger of the Year, a prestigious national award that honors exceptional professionals in the field of education.
I’m not the first former student to say this, and I’m sure I won’t be the last.
But to Ms. Day: Thank you. You have made a difference in my life, and for that, I am profoundly grateful.
