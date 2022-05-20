The Holocaust didn’t begin with gas chambers.
The Armenian genocide didn’t begin with the Ottoman Empire’s setbacks in World War I
Transgenerational slavery in the United States didn’t begin on ships, or with the world’s insatiable desire for cotton and tobacco.
And the mass shooting Saturday in Buffalo’s Kingsley neighborhood did not start with mental illness.
All of those atrocities began with dehumanization.
No one kills or enslaves people whom they regard as equals.
The Buffalo mass shooting did not begin with one person.
Only a few days after a mass murder that left 10 people dead and three more wounded, but expected to survive, the evidence is mounting that the suspected shooter regarded Black people as something less than human.
A livestream of the incident appears to show the suspected shooter confronting a white person trying to hide. According to the Associated Press, the shooter not only declined to pull the trigger, he apologized for frightening the white person.
The livestream appears to show racial slurs written on the shooter’s weapon.
In a 180-page statement, the writer, believed to be the suspect, referred to what has come to be known as the “Great Replacement Theory,” a notion that the United States belongs only to white Christians.
Police have not yet confirmed that the shooter wrote the statement or captured the livestream, but authorities in Buffalo said the suspect targeted Black people, who made up 11 of the 13 victims, and all 10 of the fatalities.
“This individual came here with the express purpose of taking as many Black lives as he possibly could,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said Sunday, as quoted by Associated Press.
The Buffalo mass shooting began a long time ago.
On May 28, 2000, as editor of a weekly newspaper in Pittsburgh’s western suburbs, I waded through the aftermath of a multilocation mass shooting by a man who embraced his own version of the “Great Replacement.”
The man — and I’m deliberately not mentioning the names of any shooters here because I don’t want to give them the fame they sought — was unsuccessful in every sense of his life, including his profession as an attorney.
And he blamed it on minorities.
He began by murdering his neighbor, a Jewish woman. From there, the man, armed with a handgun, pumped bullets into two synagogues.
In a rampage that managed to evade police for more than 15 miles up the Parkway West, he killed a South Asian Indian man — and wounded another South Asian man who died years later from his injuries — two Asian men at a Chinese restaurant, and a Black man at a martial arts studio.
He was apprehended by a lone police officer en route to another synagogue.
At the time, I wrote that being born into a minority group is to be born with a target on your back. I have seen nothing in the 21 years since has arisen to change my mind on that.
The Buffalo mass shooting, like many other atrocities, began with a story.
Great Replacement Theory is nothing more than an old racist trope dressed up for the modern day. The intellectual ancestors of Great Replacement theorists justified Jim Crow and disenfranchisement of Black people, and slavery before that.
Then, as now, the racists’ words are all about denying Black agency — in the form of casting a ballot or demanding equality, or even the right to survive a trip to the grocery store.
And that shouldn’t surprise anybody. Human beings are storytelling animals.
Stories and narratives live in a way that bloodless facts and data never can. Given a choice between evidence and false narratives that confirm our prior beliefs, too many of us will choose the lie every single time.
And let’s be clear, none of this is intended to excuse the man accused of murdering 10 people.
But he internalized a story that dehumanized Black people. And that story was his accomplice.
When words strip people of their humanity, they incite violence.
That is how atrocities begin.
