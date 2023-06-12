When the fictional Lucy Ricardo gave birth to her fictional son on the Jan. 19, 1953, episode of “I Love Lucy,” about 72% of the country’s televisions tuned in to watch.
In an example of astute public relations, if questionable obstetrics practice, the real-life Lucille Ball arranged to have her real-life son, Desi Arnaz Jr., born the same day by cesarean delivery.
The entire United States was enraptured by both births.
Ball was, by far, the biggest television star in the medium’s earliest days. That 72% rating for Little Ricky’s birth was only marginally higher than typical “I Love Lucy” viewership. The show’s average Nielsen rating during the 1952-53 season was 67, which meant roughly two out of every three televisions in the United States tuned in every time Lucy was in the little box.
I grew up in the final years before cable took over the television landscape, when there were only three viewing options — ABC, CBS and NBC — not counting fringe stations on the UHF band.
With only a handful of options for entertainment via our living room sets, everyone tended to watch the same programs. The next morning, we talked about them in office break rooms and on school playgrounds.
We had a common culture, and the culture sometimes moved public opinion.
Author Malcolm Gladwell posited in an episode of the “Revisionist History” podcast that same-sex marriage, now the law of the land, might never have come to pass were it not for the NBC television show “Will & Grace.”
The program starred Eric McCormack as a suit-wearing, uptight, upright attorney, whose gay assignations were kept mostly off-screen, and went a long way toward normalizing same-sex relationships among people who might never have seen one themselves.
While the standard disclaimer — correlation doesn’t necessarily mean causation — applies, there is a whole lot of correlation here.
In 1997, a year before “Will & Grace” premiered, poll results by the Gallup Organization indicated that 27% of Americans were in favor of marriage equality. By 2006, when the show’s original run — excluding the 2017-2020 reboot — ended, that figure had increased to 40%. Gallup reported last year that 70% of Americans now support marriage equality.
“Will & Grace” came along at the tail end of a time when TV shows could serve as a cultural touchstone. At the peak of its original run, it was a top 15 show with a rating of about 15.
That’s changed. With endless streaming options and nearly endless cable television offerings, a 72 rating is well out of reach. Except for pro football, even a 15 rating is an unrealistic hope.
“NCIS,” television’s top-rated scripted show, has a rating of 0.9 this season. “Sunday Night Football,” the top-rated show overall, comes in with about a 15 rating.
The late U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan reputedly said, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.”
That second half of Moynihan’s exhortation no longer applies. We no longer have cultural touchstones. Thanks to algorithms and a fragmented media landscape, we can all choose our own entertainment and our own facts.
I grew up at the tail end of an era where we had journalists — Walter Cronkite, Chet Huntley David Brinkley and Harry Reasoner — we trusted to serve up the evening news with our evening meals.
There were gatekeepers, for both good and bad. We now have too many gates for the gatekeepers to secure. In some ways that’s good. But the absence of gatekeepers means we can choose information that doesn’t make us uncomfortable. And a lot of us do.
A half-century ago, people who believed that NASA faked the moon landings were isolated by distance from each other and logic from the rest of us. And whenever one of them dared to show their face in public, Buzz Aldrin punched him. Thanks to the internet, moon landing deniers flat earth acolytes can connect with one another electronically more easily than they ever could have in person.
News and popular entertainment serve a purpose. They expose us to stories and people we might not encounter in real life. A fragmented media environment now allows us to exist completely within our comfort zone.
Once, people who isolated themselves were once said to be “living in a bubble.” Nowadays, it’s more like a bunker.
