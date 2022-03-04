To my son:
The other night we were sitting at the dinner table talking about Ukraine. You asked what the war was all about.
I tried to explain the relationship between predatory Russia and the flimsy but vital democracy of Ukraine. I tried to explain how the United States had provided military aid for Ukraine so that it could better defend itself. I tried to explain how President Donald Trump had withheld that military funding temporarily, for his own political gain. And I explained how that controversy ballooned into his first impeachment.
Then you asked what the United States was going to do to help Ukraine. And I replied that, at this moment, there was little that we could do.
In a way that only a young person can, you said, “There has to be something more that our government can do. Surely, we can do more to protect Ukraine.” You wondered why we wouldn’t use our American tanks, fighter jets, rifles and infantry?
I told you that American troops on the ground in Ukraine might trigger a world war between two nuclear nations. Our talk basically ended there. It shouldn’t have. Even if that bleak diplomatic fact is true, I made a mistake, there at the dinner table, dispatching your question too quickly.
The reality brought on by Russia’s invasion is much more complicated, of course. Just listening to podcasts this week hints at the moral and personal confusion that people feel in the midst of the Ukrainian war.
The New York Times podcast, “The Daily,” presented an episode titled, “In Ukraine, the Men Who Must Stay and Fight.” In it, young men who have been prevented from leaving Ukraine describe how they must now defend their home country.
You and I must listen together soon to the voice of Eugene, an I.T. worker from Kharkiv, as he describes how his life has been swamped by a conflict that he didn’t invite. He recalls being taught this week how to make a Molotov cocktail with a grim recipe engineered to cause particularly searing burns on Russian troops.
Only a week ago, his life was simpler.
During our time together in the car, we will listen to “Invaded: Voicemails from Ukraine,” dispatches from Ukrainian citizens published as a Tortoise Media podcast.
Your insistence that we must do something sounds even more righteous after hearing these stories.
There is little I can do as your father — though I am decades older than you — to adequately explain why a powerful country like the United States will not step in more forcefully than we are to shield vulnerable people from an audacious dictator.
The answer I bring to you with dismay comes from, of all places, an episode of the “West Wing.” In the episode, fictional President Jeb Bartlett (played by Martin Sheen) chats with his communications director about whether the United States should intervene to prevent genocide in an African nation.
“Why is it that a Kundanese life is worth less to me than an American life?” Bartlett asks.
“I don’t know sir, but it is,” the staffer replies.
Certainly, all lives should all have equal value. The painful truth is that they don’t in the eyes of governments trying to balance diplomacy, trade, political popularity and the risk of foreign wars.
The answer I bring to you again focuses on risks and rewards rather than right and wrong: The United States government weighs these conflicts and, even in such prominent and tragic situations as Ukraine, we may not be able to help in a way that is satisfying.
As your dad, I feel called to give you a more tidy answer, one with a satisfying moral bow tied around it. However, I bring a feeble half-measure with these words describing the limitations of our country to prevent war in a distant land involving vast military power. The best that I can suggest is that you seek to understand these conflicts, that you should read about the people displaced, listen to their voices and continue expressing your own confusion.
While we may not be able to fundamentally change the path of advancing Russian forces from our dinner table in Kansas, we should provide witness to it, at the very least.
