If you look at the city of Burrton on an aerial map, the city of 861 people looks like a small piece of laundry hanging on the taut clothing line created by U.S. Highway 50 as it runs 30 miles between Hutchinson and Newton. The city is home to Burrton High School, with an enrollment of 73 students this year.
If you sat in the bleachers to watch the Burrton Chargers volleyball team last fall, you would have seen something curious. The head coach, from her position on the bench, would have been simultaneously leading her team while shooting photos for the school yearbook.
That coach, Kelli Zehr, just finished her 19th year teaching journalism.
The smallest schools in Kansas, classified as 1A or 2A by the Kansas State High School Activities Association, are almost absurdly small. The graduating classes are smaller than a single journalism class enrollment at some metropolitan schools.
And yet the publications created by these staff are bafflingly ambitious. As the executive director of the Kansas Scholastic Press Association, I celebrate the work of student journalists all year long: scholarships, portfolio awards and even journalism state championships.
Student journalists persevered through another pandemic slog this year. However, I’m particularly impressed by the work of teachers and students at our state’s smallest schools.
With her staff of six girls, Zehr created monthly 12-page issues of the newspaper, along with a 96-page yearbook that will keep her busy until mid-June. At Wabaunsee High School, the newspaper students created 36 one-page issues for the local newspaper to fold into their coverage. That is a weekly publication — plus an online news site — for a staff of five students at a 2A school.
To make it happen, small-school teachers and students do a bit of everything, including creating journalism about their communities.
McKinsie Hoopes, who graduated this month from Burrton High, has been the editor of the Charger Courier newspaper for the past three years. The day that she started journalism class was also her first day as editor-in-chief. A three-sport athlete, student council rep and National Honor Society member, Hoopes juggles editing the newspaper with two additional clubs.
“At a small school it is really easy to cause a huge issue with something,” Hoopes said. “I really don’t think we publish many of those articles. We have a lot of other topics to cover.”
The exception for her staff this year was an article about how Spirit Week was canceled because of a controversy about the plans for a gender exchange day, when boys would dress up as girls and vice versa.
At Wabaunsee High School, editor Emma Alderman understands that criticism comes with the job of leading the Charger newspaper.
“It’s definitely nerve-wracking because you know you are going to interact with (the students you are writing about),” Alderman said.
One editorial in particular this year stirred responses from the Wabaunsee community. After a theft was alleged to have involved the volleyball team, the student newspaper wrote, “We’re glad that people in charge are taking (the theft) seriously, but unfortunately, some of the (volleyball) players still think it’s being blown out of proportion. We disagree.”
Publications teacher Brendan Praeger asks his students to collaborate when they work out ideas. As a result, his staff creates coverage that serves readers with independent thinking. Their most impressive editorial this year described and dissected the school board’s approval of a project that welcomes “students to connect their faith to their learning.”
The nuanced writing in the student editorial explains the student journalists’ opposition.
“It’s not the role of a public school district to promote any specific religion,” the Charger staff wrote in their May 19 issue. “If the project were to promote freedoms without promoting a specific religion, that might be acceptable, but we have our doubts about that happening in our community. This risks alienating non-Christians and non-religious students. High school kids already face so many challenges, another opportunity for alienation is something we should avoid.”
Of course, journalism teachers ask for courageous writing regardless of the size of school or publication. But stand back and marvel with me. Consider how these Kansas kids are working with heroically small publication staffs in rural towns while juggling so many other responsibilities.
It’s an inspiration for any journalist.
