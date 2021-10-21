I’m a local business owner of the Runaround Running & Fitness in Downtown Joplin. I’m also opening a second store (Bartlett’s Shoe Co.) in the downtown soon. These are my businesses and my livelihood, and I chose Joplin because I love this community.
As a local business owner, I hire local residents as employees and have brick-and-mortar locations downtown. In short, I’m supporting Joplin, along with the many other traditional stores in our community.
Let’s take a minute and compare our local businesses with out-of-state businesses, such as Amazon. The internet has changed the retail world. For local stores to continue to thrive, we have to consider offering online options in addition to the typical storefront we’ve had for years. There’s a place for out-of-state businesses such as Amazon. Our world needs them. However, they should not have an unfair advantage over our local businesses and stores.
The brick-and-mortar stores we have here employ our workers, who in turn support the local economy and ensure the continuation of our community.
You may ask, how do out-of-state businesses have an unfair advantage over our local businesses?
Local businesses collect city sales taxes, along with state and county sales taxes. These revenues provide citizens with quality police and fire services, well-maintained roads, and beautiful parks, greenspaces and trails, just to name a few city services.
Those same out-of-state businesses that aren’t employing our local workers or investing in our community are not required to collect any city sales tax — because, by Missouri state law, the voters living in their local jurisdiction must first approve a use tax for the same taxes to apply to all businesses providing goods to our citizens. They’re taking advantage of our local customers and not giving back to the communities we live in.
The use tax will level the playing field for all brick-and-mortar businesses, which is important to businesses like mine and others who have invested in Joplin. The use tax will not change anything for citizens shopping in Joplin — there’s no increase to the sales tax. This just adds the same city sales tax of 3.125% to purchases made online or through catalogs — and those revenues come back into our community.
The use tax, titled “Proposition Action” on the Nov. 2 ballot, will help Joplin remain a vibrant and thriving community. I view this as a reinvestment for Joplin. It will benefit us today and well into our future, allowing our children and grandchildren to enjoy this community as we have through the years.
In looking to the future, the city has developed action plans that outline 50 different programs or services that relate to the concerns that were brought up in the city’s listening tour survey. The plans follow the goals set by the Joplin City Council in 2020 and are modeled after our own ideas to make Joplin more attractive while tackling some big issues that our community has been facing for a while.
We have an opportunity to take a positive step by giving support to all our businesses on Nov. 2. Reinvest in your community and vote yes on Proposition Action.
