This past year has been a wild ride for not just me but everyone. We went through a global pandemic and experienced a lot of heartbreak, hopelessness and uncertainty. In the mix of it all, I was one of the thousands of seniors who lost the opportunity to play their last collegiate season.
As you may know, Missouri Southern State University softball had its Senior Night recently and recognized seniors Makaila Leonhart and Lynnlee Parrott for all of their amazing accomplishments.
I am writing because the senior class of 2020 was unable to receive this recognition. I spent all four years at MSSU playing with these women and watching them grow, not just as players but as people. These women deserve the best. They deserve to be recognized for all the things they’ve done for the softball program, for the school itself and for all the things we have done and will continue to do for each other.
To my sisters: Emily Harris was the go-to girl; whatever you needed, whenever you needed it, she got it done. Emily’s versatility made her a true utility player. I knew I could always look to Emily for strength, not just physical but mental. She is a powerhouse. I’ve never seen someone hit the ball as far or as hard as she has ... and make it look easy. Emily was a dominant player on both sides of the plate. I am grateful I got to play alongside Emily.
Kaycee Hodgson was one of the most genuine players I have ever met. Her energy and confidence radiated through the dugout, and you could always rely on her to be your hype girl. She worked hard on the field and pushed others to do the same. Kaycee always came in clutch in big ways. Kaycee stayed true to herself on and off the field. Kaycee had a big heart, and she would always be the first person to jump in and help a teammate, and that’s what made her a valuable asset to that team.
Elizabeth Windsor was that player who knew what she wanted and would stop at nothing until she got it. She was a true competitor in everything she did. Throughout her career, she led the team in a number of different offensive and defensive stats. Liz gave all she had every game, making her one of the most dangerous players at the plate and on the field. She not only pushed herself to be the best, she held others accountable too.
Mikaela Cox was a friend to all. She radiated confidence (and a little sass) on the mound, making her a force to be reckoned with. Mikaela was someone I knew I could always look to calm me down because even in the most chaotic of situations, she managed to stay calm. Every time she took the mound, she performed well.
Emilee Meyer was one of the most hardworking players I’ve ever met. Her drive and passion for the game is inspiring. Her ability to bounce back so quickly made her one of the most mentally tough people I know. She always pushed herself to new limits. Emilee was always positive and encouraging. She was one of our most uplifting teammates, and I will forever be grateful for pregame pep talks.
I am forever grateful for getting the opportunity to know each and every one of these girls. They all will do so many amazing things in this lifetime, and I cannot wait to see where they go. Just know I am here for you, and I will go to war with you each and every day.
