Despite a hurricanelike wind at their backs on the issues, the Republican Party, with the exception of Florida, failed to create a red wave.
For the Republicans, to a degree it was due to self-inflicted wounds — political malpractice.
Let’s start with abortion. Michigan had the abortion question as part of a referendum. All states must address the abortion issue per the recent Supreme Court decision.
Yet, thanks to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who introduced a bill to address the abortion question by way of a federal law, many voters become emboldened on the the issue. The Democratic Party’s only real issue was therefore highlighted by a member of the opposition. Democrats did not have to address how practical Graham’s bill was, all they had to do was promote it by vigorously opposing it.
On abortion, the Supreme Court already took away all the mystery on how it would act even if Graham were able to get his bill before Congress (Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed not to entertain the measure). Remember, the court decided it was an issue for the states to decide.
Graham therefore wins one of the three Political Malpractice Awards for the 2022 elections. His proposal turned off and thereby drove up enthusiasm among women in key states, especially Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
The GOP lost every one of those races for governor. Senate races appear to have been a split, with the GOP winning Wisconsin narrowly and losing Pennsylvania.
It is wise to avoid emotional wedge issues prior to an election. These are issues that are often too hot to touch, called the third rail of a country’s politics. You know, like Social Security and Medicare. Oh, someone missed this one too.
In 1994, Florida Gov. Lawton Chiles, who was running for reelection, claimed his opponent, Republican Jeb Bush, was going to cut Medicare. Chiles won. But the problem was that his claim was false. Medicare is a federal program, not affected by a governor. Yet it worked for Chiles.
This Political Malpractice Award goes to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who decided to inject Medicare and Social Security into the conversation during this political campaign season.
What gave this legs is the fact that the proposal came from the individual responsible for getting Republican candidates and incumbents elected. In key states, the negative ads on this topic ran incessantly, hurting Republican candidates.
Referring to your candidates in a disparaging manner was also upsetting. This Political Malpractice Award goes to McConnell.
This is like a Major League Baseball manager saying aloud from the dugout, “Hmm, I wonder if my starting pitcher can get anybody out” during a baseball game. This gives the opposition a huge boost in so many ways.
Once again, the Democrats are to be commended. They blocked what should have been a typical slam dunk. It did not happen. But the basketball may still rattle around the rim and fall through.
And, when all is said and done, what else matters?
Yes, the House of Representatives should soon be in Republican hands, presided over by a new speaker, likely U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
And the GOP may win control of the Senate as well. Time will tell.
If both happen, the Republican mission would be accomplished.
Lastly, an inadvertent benefit of the Democratic effort may have been to put the GOP on track for success with a generational change for the 2024 elections.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had a big night, and former President Donald Trump didn’t.
