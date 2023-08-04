Photographer, author, journalist, film director, composer, musician. Gordon Parks broke ground in every creative landscape he chose. He may be the most accomplished artist Kansas has ever produced.
Gordon Parks was born in 1912 in Fort Scott. His life story is as inspiring as his work. In reality, they are inseparable: Parks was the youngest of 15 children, raised on a farm and literally born dead. A local physician, Gordon Baldwin, revived him. Parks was named after the doctor who saved his life.
In 1928, Gordon’s beloved mother, Sarah, died. Parks was sent to live with a sister, Maggie Lee, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He didn’t regret the departure.
“Fort Scott was ... where discrimination was solidly built on the stones of segregation, in grade schools, movie houses, churches, even the graveyards,” he wrote in his memoir, “A Hungry Heart,” one of more than 20 books he wrote during his lifetime.
At 25, Parks purchased his first camera for $12.50 at a pawn shop. His skills were self-taught, but his mother’s “love, dignity and hard work” and his life experience guided him toward a purpose.
“I bought what was to become my weapon against poverty and racism,” he said.
The site
“I’m in awe every day I come here,” says Kirk Sharp, director of the Gordon Parks Museum in Fort Scott. “He was a Renaissance man who did so much at a time when it was completely discouraged.”
Many of Parks’ “weapons” are on display. His iconic documentary photo, “American Gothic,” greets patrons as they enter. In 1942, Parks won a fellowship to work for the Farm Security Administration to document Black life in the nation’s capital.
Early on, Parks met and photographed Ella Watson, a cleaning woman laboring in a government building. Moved by her faith, he photographed Watson and her family over the next four months.
According to the Gordon Parks Foundation, “Through Watson, he gained an intimate perspective on the reality of life for Blacks beyond the historical gleam of white Washington, D.C.”
Several photos from that period hang alongside his immense photo collections of Black activists, fashion icons, athletes, performers, and everyday people in both rural and urban settings. His photos of Black children holding white dolls were part of the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education case.
His third book, and first novel, “The Learning Tree,” was published in 1963. It’s a semi-autobiographical account of his boyhood in Fort Scott. Visitors can watch the entire film in the comfort of the re-created living room of Parks’ New York City apartment. The film has been named to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.
“Everything in this museum is a gem,” Sharp says, “donated by Parks or his family.”
Stand anywhere in the museum’s space and prepare to be awed by the number and depth of Park’s images and imprints. Each represents one facet of Gordon Parks’ vision of his wide world and of the Kansas town where he was born, nurtured and is buried. Parks died in 2006 at age 93.
The Gordon Parks Museum is one stop on the Kansas African American History Trail, eight places that tell stories of African American contributions to Kansas and United States history.
When you visit
Parks is buried in the Evergreen Cemetery, just 2 miles south of the Parks Museum. At one point in his adult life, he vowed never to return to his hometown. But a concerted community volunteer effort to recognize Parks led him to insist as he neared death, “Take me to home; take me to Fort Scott.”
In 1968, Parks directed the film adaptation of his novel “The Learning Tree” in Fort Scott. The Learning Tree Film Scene Location Sign Trail reveals a backstory of the complexities of race relations in Southeast Kansas.
Fort Scott was constructed in 1842 to serve as a border patrol keeping Missouri settlers and American Indian tribes separated. It soon became facilitator of the largest expansion of territory in U.S. history.
