‘Hateful to me as the gates of Hades is that man who hides one thing in his heart and speaks another.’
Homer
Greek poet
Everett Eugene Crane Jr., 55, of Carl Junction, died January 8, 2022 of COVID at Freeman Hospital. He was cremated and his service will be at Royal Heights Baptist Church, 2107 Utica, his home church of Joplin, at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022. He is survived by Becky Crane, Satin and Jo…
SENECA, MO - Joe A. Rinehart, 94, a retired cattle farmer, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home Chapel, Seneca.
