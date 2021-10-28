‘Politics is supposed to be the second oldest profession. I have come to realize that it bears a very close resemblance to the first.’
Lanny Grey Hopkins, age 77, of Joplin, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri. He was born November 1, 1943, in Cassville, Missouri, the son of Ted P. and Georgia (Williams) Hopkins. On October 28, 1976 in Joplin, Missouri, he was united…
Nov. 12, 1961-Oct. 29, 2013 It's been eight years ago that I lost you. You are the love of my life, you will always be in my heart and mind. I think of you everyday, the memory of you will never fade. Love always and forever, Michael
Monte Peterson, 81, of Carthage, MO died peacefully on October 24, 2021 after being diagnosed on October 2, 2021 with a mass in his brain that could not be treated. Monte was born on February 14, 1940 to Monard and Vada Peterson on their family farm near Blue Earth, MN. He graduated from Blu…
Ruth Pyle Platt, 84, wife of late George C. Platt passed away at St. Luke's Nursing Care Center on October 20, 2021, following a lengthy struggle with Congestive Heart Failure. Ruth has two daughters, Catherine Platt of Carthage and Ton Sankaburanurak Chaiyaroj, the family's AFS student of T…
