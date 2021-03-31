'Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him, and he will act.'
Psalms 37:5
JOPLIN, MO - Peggy A. Vinson, 72, a homemaker, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO - James E. Setser, 64, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Sterling Cemetery, Duenweg. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO - Sharon S. Steele, 79, a retired salesperson for Schwan's Foods, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021. Celebration of life will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Joplin Family Worship Center.
NEOSHO, MO - Faith J. Head, 64, a CNA, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Salvation Army chapel. Arrangements by Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
