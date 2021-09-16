‘A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: Just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. By this all people will know that you are my disciples.’
John 13:34-35
August 19, 1920 - September 14, 2021 Juanita Lee Middleton Martin was the first child born to Iva Cockrum Middleton and Oscar F. Middleton on August 19, 1920. Their next child, Buddy, died of pneumonia when he was 2 and Juanita was 4, leaving 5 years between Juanita and Helen (Cupp of Joplin…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.