Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph.