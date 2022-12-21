Could America be engaged in a Trojan Horse war? If so, we are losing badly. I am referring to the crisis at the Mexican border. Do Democrats really want to fix it?
Many have said that politics is not rocket science. They would be right. After all, numerous occupations are included in the “prior job” category for many elected officials. In fact, in my first reelection bid, I ran against a female state representative whose day job was working as a plumber.
What can be learned from being a plumber could actually help President Joe Biden and every member of Congress.
You can have a beautiful home, but leave the water running in your full tubs or sinks and the flood damage to your house after a week’s absence could be tremendous. The loopholes in our immigration laws and our failure to stop the madness at the border, I am sure makes China smile. It would be most prudent to first turn off the water to the house, fix the problem and resume a normal process — turn the water back on. That is what every plumber in America is trained to do.
You would not allow the faucet to continue pouring out water while you are figuring out how to fix the leak or broken pipe. That’s just common sense.
Congress can remind Biden of this fact by passing a one-paragraph law stating the following: “Protect the U.S. border with Mexico, suspend indefinitely admission to the U.S. — close the border until legislation can be passed that would provide a transparent and orderly process for those seeking admission into America.”
A Biden executive order to this effect would work as well.
But here’s a prediction on that: The Democrats would vehemently oppose the “suspension” approach even though the suspension would end as soon as they could reach an agreement with the Republicans on legislation that would solve the problem.
The elephant in the room is the decline of democracies in the Western Hemisphere. In this part of the world, people face weak economic conditions, pushing them to flee their countries. The second challenge is the presence of robust drug cartels, which threatens peace and security and causes people to leave their country.
Increasing U.S. foreign aid for these countries in our hemisphere could be a help. It would both motivate and give assistance to foreign leaders to help them govern their nations so their citizens would not want to flee.
Maybe I am missing something. Do we want more migrants entering from Mexico because we need more low-wage workers?
Or do Democrats see minorities as election assets? It would be likely they would show gratitude to the Democrats in future elections, allowing the party to offset its poor performance among white male voters. Texas going Democrat dooms the GOP.
Congress can blame the White House and the White House can blame Congress. What good does that do? This is a crisis.
No one would question our ability to protect our nation against any country that would attempt to use military force against us. We will spend over $800 billion on defense next year to prevent that from happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.