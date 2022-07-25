President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would like to use the Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe v. Wade to stimulate voters, especially suburban women, to turn out in droves and elect Democrats to the House and Senate.
What they fail to concede is the fact that even if the Democrats were able to muster enough votes to pass a codification of Roe v. Wade and get a rules change to allow for an exception or permanent removal of the Senate filibuster, they would not be able to make it the law of the land.
Why not? Because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling. The court ruled that it would be unconstitutional for there to be a federal law because abortion is an issue for states to decide.
Thus, Biden and Pelosi are being disingenuous in their hopes of harnessing voter anger to get more Democrats elected to Congress.
During the 1990s, Republicans wanted to give the president line-item veto powers. As a member of Congress at the time, I supported it.
But even after it passed, it went nowhere. The court ruled it unconstitutional, as it would have altered the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches of government.
I also felt strongly that the federal government should be required to balance the budget. I ardently supported a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution, which would have required Congress to do so yearly. This too, failed.
It is exceedingly difficult to pass a constitutional amendment. Two-thirds of the House and Senate must approve it, and 38 states — three-fourths of them — must ratify it.
The women in Congress, who today represent a substantial increase from the past (with many in leadership positions), are working on an Equal Rights Amendment in support of women.
It was initially introduced to Congress in 1923. But because Congress, which approved the measure, attached a seven-year time span for states to ratify it, by that deadline it fell three states short. Subsequently, it never became an amendment. Thus, ERA advocates would need to restart the process.
That is not easy to do. It is not supposed to be easy to do. But our forefathers recognized that there would be times when it would be necessary, because otherwise the power per the 10th Amendment would devolve to the states.
There is a faction of America that seems concerned about comments from Justice Clarence Thomas on the overturning of Roe v. Wade. He spoke of areas that could also be reviewed by the court in the future, including contraception and same-sex relationships and marriages. As a preemptive strike against Thomas’s ideas, a constitutional amendment covering personal rights could be drafted for consideration. But again, it would need the approval of two-thirds of the House and Senate, as well as the ratification by at least 38 state legislatures.
Pushing to amend the constitution is a hard road to take, but it is a bona fide way to fight for change.
