American capitalism is the best economic system in the world. A major component in the success of this system is customer satisfaction.
I have lived in the Joplin area for decades and I have found the desire for satisfied customers by local merchants to be exceptional. In my everyday life, I patronize a number of local businesses offering merchandise from clothing to auto parts and from food items to personal needs. I am happy to report to our local Chamber of Commerce that Joplin merchants are friendly, informative and reasonable.
As a young man, I learned not to take these characteristics for granted. My father ran his own business and always went out of his way to live by the motto “The customer is always right.” I have seen this motto put in to practice throughout the Joplin area.
The following list is only a small sample of the many businesses in Joplin that are going above and beyond the call of customer service:
• Barney’s Quick Lube. Not only do they give friendly, efficient and professional work, but I have experienced the generous advice and additional care for a given request without any additional cost. Cindy, the owner, does more than provide a shop for auto needs, she creates an atmosphere of comfort, even if you are not mechanical by nature.
• Kohl’s Department Store. Friendly and spirited workers willing to go the extra mile, whether it is in respect to a new purchase or the return of a given item.
• The Ritz Hair Salon. Established more than 40 years ago and still going strong with personal care, this shop creates an atmosphere you will want to return to time and time again. I go for a haircut, but in addition I find myself involved in great conversation with my friend, Mike.
• Wal-Mart. Even though Wal-Mart is international, here in Joplin the associates reach out to make sure you feel the experience of small-town America. I enjoy the fact that while shopping I will probably not only engage in conversation with Wal-Mart personnel, but more than likely I will interact with a few of my friends who are out shopping for the day.
• United States Post Office. I do most of my business with the Post Office located at the south end of Joplin, but I have had a positive experience wherever I go for my postal needs. The employees are so patient with me and my many packages for a variety of celebrations.
• Norma’s Diner. I love to eat and Norma’s provides incredible food at reasonable prices. I have been a steady customer for years, and my presence has never been taken for granted by the owner or his incredible waitresses.
• Spiva Art Center. I recently took time to visit the center to see an exhibit by my niece Hailey Koester and the ladies in charge of the center could not have been more gracious and helpful. Joplin is truly blessed to have such a wonderful cultural facility.
• Snak-A-Tak. Again, I do most of my business on the south end of town, and I have been to many of our local convenience stores and I know they are friendly and helpful. But my experience is that Snak-A-Tak has become a home away from home. Not only do I shop on a regular basis for some of my favorite items, but I also fill up at the gas pump. When my grandchildren visit, we always make a run to the Snak-A-Tak to rummage through their enormous supply of candy.
• Health care. Both Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin have brought Joplin exceptional health care and health update reports during one of the most difficult times our community has worked through in over a decade.
• Mass media. Local television stations, the local newspaper, local radio and local magazines do an exceptional job in bringing their viewers and subscribers the best of local news and events. KSN, KODE, KZRG, The Joplin Globe and Show Me The Ozarks Magazine bring human interest stories into our lives, which enhance the Midwest experience.
• Education. The Joplin School District, Joplin Area Catholic Schools, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, College Heights Christian School, Martin Luther Grade School and Missouri Southern State University — I want to recognize the outstanding job our local schools are doing. Traditionally, we do not think of schools as a business, but the business of education shares with our business sector a common goal of customer satisfaction.
I realize this is just a small sampling of the many established businesses in Joplin, but I think it draws to our attention the need to be grateful and give thanks to God for being part of the incredible community we live in known as Joplin, Missouri.
