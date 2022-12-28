This time last year I closed my end-of-year column with: “Happy New Year America. 21’s done and 22’s here, so all we can do now is pray that the history we make this year is better than what was made last year.”
Sadly, not only did we not make better history, my predictions bore out:
• The January 6 select committee did indeed push aside constitutional rights for congressional subpoenas.
• The left’s attempt to nationalize our elections via the John Lewis Advancement of Voting Rights Act did bring out the boilerplate letters and screeds of “Republican voter suppression.”
• And President Joe Biden held true to form in his disrespect for the separation of powers and tried to unilaterally socialize student loan debt.
Trust me, I’d have much rather been wrong on all counts than to see this last year unfold the way it has.
The economic pain and suffering put upon this nation by the Obama retreads running the Biden administration was bad enough in 2021, but the doubling down on that failure in 2022 is unforgivable. And lest you think “retread” too harsh, it’s worth noting that none other than the esteemed Julianne Malveaux wrote two weeks before the inauguration that “the number of Obama-era retreads to be included in this Cabinet” was not what even she was expecting out of then President-elect Biden.
When the office of “Director of Domestic Policy Council” was created out of thin air to protect Susan Rice from facing a Senate confirmation hearing, the die was cast. The old gang was back and with Rice at the helm, the Obama policies that were so rightly scrapped when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton were once again being shoved at us whether we wanted them or not.
Whether it’s climate change, immigration, Iran, Israel, centralized economic policy or a host of others, Biden 1.0 is for all practical purposes Obama 3.0.
And helping to ensure that it all goes according to plan is a press corps full of adoring acolytes all too eager to please their ideological brethren as they “fundamentally transform” this country from the constitutional republic that made it the greatest nation in human history to just another wealth redistribution machine picking winners and losers as the ruling elite see fit.
So it is, with the above in mind, I present 2022’s biggest failure of all: the national media.
For an industry that, in spite of its recent failures, in spite of its “semi-fascist MAGA,” “Christian Nationalism,” and “unfettered free speech is hate speech” talking points, and in spite of writing, producing and screeching 24/7/365 about the “dangers to democracy” from such, to still ignore the fact that the real danger to this republic is its own image in the mirror is beyond comprehension to me.
Single-party narratives and forcing the public’s allegiance to them is the stuff of Goebbels and Stalin, not Jefferson and Madison. Yet after 40 years of the federal government using our educational system as Karl Marx’s personal laboratory, the stuff of Goebbels and Stalin is exactly where we stand.
Opinion embedded in national news, political propaganda presented as truth, ideas outside the government narrative censored and squashed — the examples are many and the damage is deep.
Never before in the history of this nation has so much editorial power been so concentrated and so committed to one single political ideology than it is today. And it is that lack of ideological diversity that is building the “house divided” that Abraham Lincoln warned could not stand.
On Oct. 17, The New York Times/Siena College poll of registered voters was published. Within the cross-tabs was both the expected and the decidedly unexpected.
After months of the press bombarding the public with its “the end of the world is nigh” narrative, the fact that 71% of voters polled felt that American democracy was indeed under threat came as no surprise. But what did surprise were the results when those voters were asked what role the mainstream national media had in that threat, and 59% responded that it was a major threat while another 25% of those polled included it as a minor threat. That’s 84% of the total with only a scant 15% saying the media was not a threat to democracy.
A corresponding American’s Trust in Media Gallup poll isn’t much better, with 72% of its respondents saying they have “not very much” or “none at all” trust in “mass media — such as newspapers, TV and radio — when it comes to reporting the news fully, accurately and fairly.”
I would like to predict that 2023 will be the year that the national media finally looks itself in the mirror and sets about restoring the trust it has so arrogantly squandered.
That’s what I’d like to predict. But you and I both know, I can’t.
Happy New Year, America.
