It was the most gut-wrenching day since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. There have been a lot of cringeworthy Joe Biden moments these past seven months, but watching the collapse of Kabul, Afghanistan, last Sunday went beyond even my worst fears of what this administration was capable of.
Knowing the full history of the man, I knew President Biden was anything but the person his adoring press presents to the public. But for all his disingenuous remarks and flat-out lies over the years, the one that will go down in history as the most pathetic display of deflection and blame is the one he muttered to the American people this past Monday.
After millions of Americans watched Afghanistan crumble before the Taliban the day before as he vacationed at Camp David and uttered not a word, Biden forcing upon them talking points and lies written to cover his political arse was the insult of insults.
First, there was the false equivalency that due to President Donald Trump’s agreement with the Taliban, “There was only the cold reality of either following through on the agreement to withdraw our forces or escalating the conflict and sending thousands more American troops back into combat.”
Yet the Trump agreement was conditional, and those conditions had not yet been met. The May 1 deadline was moot.
Between Bagram Air Base, a small contingent of American troops and paramilitary units of the Central Intelligence Agency and, yes, the Afghan army, the Taliban had been neutralized.
Yes, they had capability, yes they were a viable force, but they also knew that as long as America had Bagram and the intelligence and close air support to back Afghan troops on the ground, a mass offensive meant death certain.
But on July 2, under orders from Biden, America bugged out of Bagram in the dead of night. The Associated Press reported: “The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said.”
From the Battered Bastards of Bastogne to the Bugout at Bagram.
Helluva job, Joe.
On the Afghan army, he said, “We gave them every tool they could need. ... What we could not provide them was the will to fight for that future.”
That is a statement that is beyond misleading. They did have the will to fight, and they had been.
Research from Brown University estimates Afghan security force losses at 69,000; they did the grunt work, we provided their eyes, ears and close air support.
It was a partnership that was working. America had not suffered a combat death since Feb. 8, 2020. The Taliban was at bay and al Qaeda was being denied its historical haven.
The time of massive troop deployments was no more. Today’s reality was a small footprint of intelligence gathering and rapid response as needed.
The Afghan Army collapsed because we abandoned them in the dead of night. They were trained as one part of three integrated parts, and we pulled two of those parts out from under them.
The laugh line was: “We planned for every contingency.”
Obviously, his staff didn’t plan for the contingency of their boss’s own stupidity. What idiot orders withdrawal of troops and closing of critical bases before first evacuating American civilians and Afghan allies?
There was however one nugget of truth: “We went to Afghanistan almost 20 years ago with clear goals: Get those who attacked us on Sept. 11, 2001, and make sure al Qaeda could not use Afghanistan as a base from which to attack us again.”
And now, thanks to your incompetence, Mr. President, al Qaeda has its safe haven back. Russia, China and Iran are smiling ear to ear, Afghan women and girls are being sent back to the 7th century, and America’s word is worth as much as one of your speeches: nothing.
What nation dare trust us after this complete and utter failure of leadership?
The president has abandoned our allies, emboldened our enemies and left every American less safe.
Yes, we all wanted out of Afghanistan, but there was a right way and a wrong way to do it. And sadly, as he has shown so many other times over the years, Biden once again chose the wrong way. And innocent people will die because of it.
And now, thanks to you, and you alone, Mr. President, thousands of American citizens and tens of thousands more Afghan allies lives hang in the balance as the United States of America is left to beg the Taliban for their safe passage to the Kabul airport.
It is a betrayal unforgivable.
