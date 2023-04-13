The name Billy Woods first came into my memory the morning of Friday, April 7, when he held a press conference regarding the arrest of two juvenile suspects in the murder of three teenagers a week before.
As of this writing, the NBCNews website still blares the headline: “Florida sheriff goes on a wild rant against gun laws while announcing arrests in shootings that killed 3 teenagers”
Here’s what the sheriff actually said:
“I know each of you and the media here and the viewers out there probably heard us in law enforcement or even in community events talk about ‘What is the problem?’ And I’m going to go ahead and address the first thing that I know is going to come up. Because there are individuals out there viewing and (that) includes some of you media that want to blame the one thing that has no ability or the capacity to commit the crime itself. And that’s the gun. These individuals committed the crime.”
He was asked by a reporter, “Do we know how the suspects got a hold of the weapon?”
Woods turned to one of his officers, the officer responds, and Woods tells the audience. “Car burglaries. Hmm, yeah, hmm. Ain’t that right. All the gun laws we’ve got in place didn’t prevent it did it? Neither will any new ones. Because here’s the fact: The bad guy’s going to get a gun no matter what law you have put in place.”
I’ve heard some rants in my day, but if that’s what now qualifies as one in the eyes of NBC News editors, then we’re in a lot more trouble than I thought.
But it was Saturday morning when he appeared on Neil Cavuto’s “Cavuto Live” program that seared his name into my memory for the rest of my days. There was no agenda, no talking point, just an American with over 30 years in law enforcement calling it as he’s seen it over the past three decades.
“Well, Neal, I’m just a simple man. I look at things as simplistic as possible. I don’t believe in being politically correct. I don’t believe in holding back, I know my community expects the truth and that’s what I give them. I tell them exactly how it is.
“If people don’t like me, I can live with it. I definitely can. And you know, people think that we, like myself, are hard. We have hearts, I have kids, and I understand in these scenarios.
“But the fact is, is we dance around the real issues. We want to focus on one thing that has no capability — I’m here to tell you, the gun didn’t knock on their door, walk in their room and say, ‘Hey, look let’s go kill somebody today.’ They made a conscious decision.
“And the failure here is the fact that we do not get to the root cause. Family, our schools, and even ourselves out here in society. We, in fact, are enabling everything in which they do. Just because we don’t hold them accountable. Just because we don’t, uh, we minimize their actions. We don’t do them justice, we’re doing them harm.
“And we’re just degrading every single day in our society in these great United States in which you and I live in Neal, it’s degrading. We need to go back to what our faith and our beliefs, back to our fathers that you know disciplined us.
“This is missing Neal. It truly is. The foundation is there but the walls have crumbled and we need to build them back up.”
Now compare the above with how the press has treated the two black Tennessee Democrat state representatives who were expelled from their seats for taking over the well and using a bullhorn and pounding on the lectern to incite the crowd to their gun control cause in the wake of the Covenant School shootings, where a disturbed person shot and killed three adults and three children.
The claims of racism are everywhere but yet they were the ones that took over official House proceedings for themselves with no regard for decorum, precedent or their colleagues.
Both have now been re-instated by their respective districts in Nashville and Memphis and both have been elevated to martyr status by the political left. Vice President Kamala Harris even jetted down for a rally in their defense last week.
Yet not a phone call, word or visit to the families of the dead from either the vice president or president of this nation.
If that isn’t dodging accountability and the root cause failure that Sheriff Woods talks about, then what is?
God Bless you, Sheriff, and may the residents of Marion County, Florida, appreciate just how blessed they are to have you.
