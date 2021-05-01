“I will not impose any tax increase on people making less than $400,000. But it’s time for corporate America and the wealthiest 1% of Americans to just begin to pay their fair share.”
Those words are from President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress last Wednesday evening.
And they are as truthful as his former boss promising, “If you like the plan you have, you can keep it. If you like the doctor you have, you can keep your doctor too,” and that other whopper claiming his federal health care behemoth would save the typical family $2,500 a year in premiums.
After the speech, ABC News foreign affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz fawned, “He’s really trying to bring the country together. It was a make-America-feel-good night, make-America-feel-pride night.”
On that same ABC panel, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie provided a dose of reality for Martha and friends: “The University of Pennsylvania, certainly not a bastion of conservatism, has looked at those Biden jobs claims and said it (his plan) will create no new net jobs and will cause a lower GDP. But here’s my overarching thought about it David: The words of this speech sounded like what you would hear from a 15-year-old if you gave him a credit card with no credit limit on it. Except the words came from an adult who should know better.”
But the biggest bait and switch was when Biden brought up his comprehensive immigration plan and had the gall to imply that it was also a border security plan.
The man who is single-handedly allowing up to a million illegal entries into the country this year alone somehow wants us to believe that all that is needed is for Congress to pass his plan and all will be solved. To further quote the president: “Come on, man.”
But the night was not a total loss.
Countering Biden’s fantasy fest was the rebuttal given by the Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.
And he wasted no time getting to the point:
“We just heard President Biden’s first address to Congress. Our president seems like a good man. His speech was full of good words.
“But President Biden promised you a specific kind of leadership. He promised to unite a nation. To lower the temperature. To govern for all Americans, no matter how we voted. This was the pitch. You just heard it again.
“But our nation is starving for more than empty platitudes. We need policies and progress that bring us closer together. But three months in, the actions of the president and his party are pulling us further and further apart.
“I won’t waste your time tonight with finger-pointing or partisan bickering. You can get that on TV anytime you want. I want to have an honest conversation about common sense ... and common ground. About this feeling that our nation is sliding off its shared foundation and how we move forward together.”
If I could afford it, I’d take a full-page ad and reprint the entire speech. It was that good.
In lieu of that, I present you a few more lines in hopes of inspiring you to Google the full speech and read for yourself a collection of words that is the very definition of being American.
“COVID brought Congress together five times. This administration pushed us apart.”
“When America comes together, we’ve made tremendous progress. But powerful forces want to pull us apart.”
“I’ve also experienced a different kind of intolerance. I get called ‘Uncle Tom’ and the N-word — by progressives. By liberals.”
“Republicans support making it easier to vote and harder to cheat. And so do the voters.”
“It will be easier to vote early in Georgia than in Democrat-run New York.”
“Race is not a political weapon to settle every issue the way one side wants. It’s far too important.”
“Infrastructure spending that shrinks our economy is not common sense. Weakening our southern borders and creating a crisis is not compassionate.”
“A president who promised to bring us together should not push agendas that tear us apart. The American family deserves better.”
“Our best future won’t come from Washington schemes or socialist dreams. It will come from you, the American people.”
“We are all in this together. And we get to live in the greatest country on Earth. The country where my grandfather, in his 94 years, saw his family go from cotton to Congress in one lifetime. So I am more than hopeful — I am confident — that our finest hour has yet to come.”
There were two speeches given that evening, one by an actual president, the other by a man who I wish was president. One presented a list of wants, the other a collection of common sense and inspiration.
God bless you, Sen. Scott. God bless you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.