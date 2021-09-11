On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, a plot so depraved, so inhumane that only the most evil could have planned it, unfolded on live television as hundreds of millions the world over looked on in horror.
At 8:46 a.m. that morning, a Boeing 767 loaded with jet fuel, American Airlines Flight 11, crashed into 1 World Trade Center (north tower). At 10:28 a.m., the north tower collapsed.
In those 102 minutes, the twin towers are rubble, the Pentagon is burning and United Flight 93, its hijackers foiled by the sacrifice of a passenger revolt, crashed in a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Radical Islam had brought its evil to our shores and America was at war.
Three days later, President George W. Bush stood atop the rubble at Ground Zero and with bullhorn in hand began to address the first responders on scene. When someone in the crowd shouted, “I can’t hear you!” The president responded: “I can hear you! I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you,” replied Bush. “And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.”
When the Taliban refused U.S. demands to expel the terrorist group al-Qaida and turn over its leader Osama bid Laden, the die was cast. Less than a month later Oct. 7, 2001, the United States with the United Kingdom by our side, launched Operation Enduring Freedom against Taliban forces. By Dec. 17, just three months after the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban was driven from power.
And with that came the beginning of America’s longest war. In the two decades since the 9/11 attacks, more than 2,400 of the best of our best have paid the ultimate sacrifice, including the 13 men and women who died needlessly in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport just days before President Joe Biden gave a speech praising himself for ending said war.
On Nov. 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln, addressing the crowd gathered to dedicate the Gettysburg battlefield cemetery, noted: “that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain.”
As we reflect today on this 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that thanks to the dereliction of duty of one man, Joe Biden, the group that harbored the savages who delivered that terror is now back in control of Afghanistan and veterans and civilians alike are now wondering if the effort was indeed in vain.
It didn’t have to be this way.
We could have had a president stepping up to the podium in that field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, delivering remarks worthy of the moment:
“And now, we stand here today, in memory of all those lost, on that day, and on the battlefield since, that their sacrifice has not been in vain. As much as we wish it wasn’t, the war we’re in today is generational. Radical Islamic terrorism is an enemy like no other. We all want it to end but that’s not up to us. In this war we either fight or surrender.
“To the Taliban in Afghanistan and their brethren in evil around the globe, let this message be heard loud and clear: Our resolve and commitment to this cause is unwavering. We will not run; we will not hide. Our pursuit will be unrelenting and unforgiving.
“And to those who think time is on their side. If you plot terrorism against the United States, you live on borrowed time. And the lender of that time is the United States military. Whether it be Osama bin Laden or Qasem Soleimani, we are taking note and no matter how long it takes, we will close your account.
“To our allies who have stood with us, know this: We will not forget and we will never abandon. Stand with us, stand for freedom and we will stand with you.”
But nothing close to that speech will now be given.
Because for the want of a political victory the president of these United States of America abandoned everything good this nation stands for. In a despicable display of personal vanity an untold number of Americans and Afghan allies are now hostage to the whims of the Taliban — the very same Taliban that just six months ago was being held at bay by a prudent counterterrorism strategy that as of this writing is installing a government filled with known terrorists.
The schedule shows Biden visiting all three sites today. I pray for the families forced to endure his presence. Because no matter what words come out of his teleprompter, nothing can erase the stain his incompetence has left upon this sacred day.
