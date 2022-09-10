They came from the sky. Our sky, on a blue-sky perfect September morning.
In Washington, D.C., a contingent of military, civilian and support personnel numbering more than half the population of Joplin were reporting for duty.
At the same time, more than 16,000 Americans in New York City were making their way into the World Trade Center complex.
Little did they know as they went about their day that before the first coffee break the Twin Towers would fall, the Pentagon would have a hole blown into it by a screaming Boeing 757, and almost three thousand American lives would be no more — 40 of them being passengers and crew on board United Airlines flight 93.
When faced with certain death at the hands of their terrorist hijackers, these Americans held a vote and decided to rush the cabin. Their attempt failed when their plane plowed into a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, but their bravery saved what is believed to be the final target of the coordinated attacks — either the White House or the U.S. Capitol.
The death toll of 9/11 was over 500 more lives than those lost in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, an attack that thrust America into World War II and provided President Franklin Delano Roosevelt with one of the most iconic sentences in presidential history: “Yesterday, December 7, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy — the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by the naval and air forces of the empire of Japan.”
President George W. Bush’s address to the nation the night of Sept. 11, 2001, doesn’t hold the same aura as FDR’s, but on this 21st remembrance they deserve a remembering as well:
“Good evening. Today, our fellow citizens, our way of life, our very freedom came under attack in a series of deliberate and deadly terrorist acts. The victims were in airplanes, or in their offices; secretaries, businessmen and women, military and federal workers; moms and dads, friends and neighbors. Thousands of lives were suddenly ended by evil, despicable acts of terror … These acts of mass murder were intended to frighten our nation into chaos and retreat. But they have failed; our country is strong.”
Three days later, President Bush would travel to New York City to see the devastation for himself. It was there, atop a pile of rubble with firefighter Bob Beckwith at his side, that he began thanking those on scene.
When a voice shouted from the back that he couldn’t hear, the President Bush responded: “I can hear you, the rest of the world hears you, and the people — the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!”
That spontaneous show of resolve was just what Americans needed to hear, and for a moment, it didn’t matter whether you had an R or a D behind your name, all of America was united behind the single goal of making those responsible pay for the evil rained down upon us.
It was a unity of purpose not seen since World War II. But unlike that era when America, the “arsenal of democracy,” was keeping the free world in the fight, the unity of post 9/11 began to fray as soon as the 2002 midterm elections appeared on the horizon.
This year, the 21st remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attack, also marks the first anniversary of President Biden’s bugout of Afghanistan — a bugout done against the advice of those who knew the issue best and against, quite frankly, basic common sense, and a bugout that turned its back on 20 years of sacrifice made by Americans and Afghans alike. It was a bugout that betrayed our allies and abandoned one of the most geopolitical strategic countries on the planet, that got 13 Americans needlessly killed and untold more left behind by a president hellbent on putting politics above sound policy, and a bugout that sent Afghan women and girls back to the Stone Age of Taliban rule.
Girls are now banned from attending secondary school, and women who once held positions as lawyers, judges, doctors and who filled positions in government ministries see themselves now relegated to cleaning female public toilets.
This Sunday, family members of the 9/11 victims will once again gather to read aloud the names of their loved ones.
I hope someday there will be 13 additional names added.
Yes, the Biden 13 were soldiers proudly and bravely doing their duty, but they were also victims of a commander in chief so obsessed with his politics that he was willing to abandoned one and all for a photo op.
9/11 should never be forgotten. And neither should the disaster that was the Biden bugout.
