It was 247 years ago, after enduring years of edicts and mandates from an autocratic government that put the power and riches of said government over the rights of the people, that a group we now call our Founding Fathers had finally had enough.
And so it was that “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” entered the American lexicon and 56 patriots declared to the world: “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
And now, over two centuries later, those worst traits of government are again on the march.
As of the first of this month, Thomas Edison’s invention, the incandescent light bulb — the miracle that literally lighted the world — is banned from manufacture and sale in this “land of the free, home of the brave.” Gas stoves and water heaters are now under attack. Dishwashers and washing machines face additional restrictions as well.
And in one of the most egregious acts against personal liberty since the American Revolution, a rogue Environmental Protection Agency is imposing emission standards and regulatory penalties that will make the internal combustion car or truck — the ultimate expression of personal freedom since Henry Ford’s Model T — as scarce as Edison’s light bulb.
Yet as anti-American as Biden’s regulation army is, nothing compares to the pain endured by the Gold Star families since the Kabul Airport bombing I wrote about last week.
Nothing compares to the horrors now faced by the Afghan people, especially women and children, under Taliban rule or the damage to American honor and trust among our allies created by Biden’s rush to meet his political deadline of Sept. 11.
Be it Moscow, Beijing or Tehran, our enemies are emboldened and our allies wary.
It’s no surprise, then, that the White House is silent on the two-year anniversary of the fall of Kabul and choosing instead to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the misnamed “Inflation Reduction Act,” — legislation that even Biden recently admitted: “I wish I hadn’t called it that, because it has less to do with reducing inflation than it does to do with dealing with providing for alternatives that generate economic growth.”
Why remind the American people of a two-year-old failure when you have newer, fresher lies you can tell?
But don’t blame Biden, he did, after all, work for the best.
His former boss, Barack Obama, pushed through his “stimulus bill” with the lie about “shovel-ready jobs” that just two years later he mocked as: “Shovel-ready was not as shovel-ready as we expected.”
Then came PolitiFact awarding him the “Lie of the year” for his, “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it” lie that helped push the also misnamed Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act into law.
If there’s one thing Biden and his former boss know it’s that when it comes to the “fundamental transformation” of this nation, there is no lie too big. The cause must prevail. Truth be damned.
Whether it’s the, “I reduced the deficit by $1.7 trillion,” or that he “created” more jobs in two years than any president in history, Biden has proven himself to be a warrior for the cause of the highest class.
In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, Biden dutifully repeated the deficit/jobs lie but then literally went a bridge too far when he told the audience that in 2022 he “watched that bridge collapse” in Pittsburgh. “I got there and saw it collapse.” An impossible claim as the president hadn’t yet arrived in Pittsburgh when the bridge went down.
The next day from the White House he claimed “families save thousands of dollars on energy bills every year” because of the tax credit and rebate schemes in the bill, conveniently leaving out that thanks to his policies, said families no longer have the money to spend to qualify for his “savings.”
Ignore Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi statement: “Due to the high inflation, the typical household spent $202 more in a July than they did a year ago to buy the same goods and services. And they spent $709 more than they did two years ago.”
Ignore the Congressional Budget Office update that despite the president’s claims, deficits are going up and will continue unabated through the next decade, the ten-year standard the CBO uses for analysis.
Don’t believe your own receipts. Don’t believe the truth right in front of you. Just close your eyes and believe what you’re told.
Whether it’s Biden or Trump, the tactic is the same. If they say it, you’re just supposed to nod and abide.
It was wrong in 1776 and it’s just as wrong today.
