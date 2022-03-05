Since her founding, America has been blessed to have presidents that when the moment arrived, rose to the occasion before them. George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe got us started.
Abraham Lincoln kept it from crumbling into a pile of rubble.
Theodore Roosevelt carried a big stick abroad and secured our national parks at home. His distant cousin, Franklin Roosevelt, got us through the Depression, kept England in the fight when she was all alone, and when he died in April 1945, one could see that the U.S. was in no doubt of winning World War II.
Harry Truman, the farmer from Missouri, ended one war, saw the start of another. He gave us his doctrine, the Marshall Plan and the Berlin Airlift, and desegregated the armed forces.
Dwight Eisenhower ended the Korean War, shepherded America through the beginnings of the Cold War, gave us the interstate highway system, NASA and his farewell address. (Read it, what he warned of then is attacking in force today.)
John F. Kennedy accepted the torch passing to a new era, took accountability (Bay of Pigs), saved the world (Cuban Missile Crisis), stood strong at the Brandenburg Gate and with his vision and rhetoric inspired a nation to put men on the moon and return them safely to Earth.
Ronald Reagan took on economic chaos at home and dared call the Soviet Union the “evil empire” that it was abroad.
Other nations have their greats as well. India has Mahatma Gandhi, Israel has David Ben-Gurion and Golda Meir, Egypt had Anwar Sadat, Poland had Lech Walesa, Czechoslovakia had Vaclav Havel and of course England had Winston Churchill.
His words to Parliament on June 4, 1940, following the Dunkirk evacuation is one of, if not the, best examples of words inspiring a nation and its people at their darkest time:
“We shall go on to the end, we shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be, we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.”
Last Saturday, the U.S. offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy evacuation. His response was “I need ammo not a ride ... The fight is here … We will not put down weapons, we will defend our state. Glory to our defenders, both male and female. Glory to Ukraine!”
In the days followed, additional inspiration: “We are fighting for our rights, for our freedoms, for our life,” and “I am here. We won’t lay down arms; we will defend our country.”
When a Russian missile damaged the holocaust memorial in Kyiv, President Zelenskyy tweeted: “To the world: what is the point of saying “never again” for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating.” (It’s worth noting that Zelenskyy was born into a Jewish family — a family that saw its number cut by half under the Nazis.)
And he’s saying it all while still in the capital city with Putin’s thugs ready to kill him on sight.
Zelenskyy has seized his moment and, whatever the outcome ahead, his place in history as a leader of nations is secure.
Tuesday night, the president of the United States (and front-runner for the award for worst president ever) stood before a joint session of Congress and rambled through a laundry list of his accomplishments and a wish list of ever more government spending. Yet not one word, not one second on the one thing that would make a real difference: American energy independence.
Franklin Roosevelt made America the arsenal for democracy to supply England the arms it needed to hold off Hitler until the U.S. would enter the war.
Joseph Biden Jr., with two paragraphs from his teleprompter and the stroke of his pen, could make America the 21st century energy equivalent. But he won’t, because for whatever reason — stubbornness, cowardice or both — Biden still refuses to stand up to his radical left wing. The result is more divisive politics while the national security of the nation he took an oath to protect gets further diminished.
No one is asking to stop transitioning from fossil fuels, just for American energy and jobs to fill the void as we progress to a cleaner future.
Biden’s moment has come, and it’s his for the taking.
But as former President Barack Obama once allegedly warned, ‘Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to (mess) things up.” Unfortunately, Biden is making it clear that he would rather prove his former boss right than join the list of past American greats.
Pray for Ukraine, and God help us all.
