An America without values is an America not worthy:
“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
— President John Adams, Oct. 11, 1798, writing to the 1st Brigade of the 3rd Division of the Militia of Massachusetts.
“A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
— Then Republican party candidate for Senate
Abraham Lincoln to the delegates of the state
convention, Springfield, Ill., June 16, 1858.
“And so my fellow Americans: Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
— President John F. Kennedy, inaugural address,
Jan. 20, 1961.
Three of the most oft referenced quotes of American history as said by three pillars of that history. Each reflecting the times from which they came, each providing guidance and wisdom for generations to come.
Governing in the shadow of George Washington, Adams had his hands full as a young nation was trying to find find its way in a world still ruled by age old rivalries and alliances.
Lincoln was putting us on notice that a nation half slave and half free was unacceptable. A speech that most likely cost him the election but, when he stood by it, eventually won him the presidency and with it saved the very house of which he spoke.
Kennedy was preparing a new era of Americans for the “contributing to” rather than “taking from” attitude that would be needed if the country was to confront the challenges facing it in the later half of the 20th century.
I freely admit I’m a sap for American history.
Not the high school football coach “read chapters five and six, test on Friday,” or the stale adjunct college professor pontificating dates and events just to hear himself speak, but the living, breathing “this is what it was like” stories of the men and women who created, nurtured and guided this grand experiment into the indispensable nation it is today.
And I don’t mean just the glossed-over version in the books of 50 years ago.
I mean all of it — from the good and the greatest to the bad and absolute worst, the history that immerses you with the people, the history that lets you experience it from within rather than lectured from afar, to judge it not by today’s standards but by the circumstance that framed it.
Because quite frankly, in this columnist’s opinion, no other nation in human history has created more diverse personalities, more gut-wrenching tragedies, more triumphs of good, and made more contributions to the world as a whole, as that which is the American timeline.
Which is why the recent headline from The Wall Street Journal punched me right in the gut: “America Pulls Back From Values That Once Defined It, WSJ-NORC Poll Finds.”
Subhead: “Patriotism, religion and hard work hold less importance.”
Looking back to 1998 versus today, the percentage of those polled citing patriotism and their religious faith as “very important” to them dropped from 70% and 62% a quarter century ago to only 38% and 39% respectively today.
To make matters worse, the article noted, “The share of Americans who say that having children, involvement in their community and hard work are very important values has also fallen.”
The “God, family, country” that got us here is fast being replaced by the “me, me, me” of now.
While the “ask not” is the most remembered part of Kennedy’s speech, the closing sentence deserves its due: ”With a good conscience our only sure reward, with history the final judge of our deeds, let us go forth to lead the land we love, asking His blessing and His help, but knowing that here on earth God’s work must truly be our own.”
My, how far we’ve come since that day — a day that a newly elected president of these United States had not a problem one addressing the nation and the world the importance of God in our lives and our works.
To this day, I cannot recall even one time when I’ve heard our current president utter the words God bless America. I read daily of people demanding that the government do more.
I watch as the American family faces an all out assault from today’s political left.
I wonder just how long this house can survive this assault from within. And I pray. I pray that the God who guided Washington, Adams and so many others then and since has not forsaken us. I pray that he will instill in more of us ”wait not for others to do for you tomorrow that which you can do for yourself today.”
And I pray that same God, in spite of our recent failures, can somehow manage to still bless this United States of America.
