By the time you’re reading this column, Vladimir Putin will have (1) given the order to his troops to cross the Ukrainian frontier and caused the largest armed conflict on European soil since World War II, (2), given the order to begin withdrawal of Russian forces that have been massed on Ukraine’s borders, or (3), decided to just keep stringing President Joe Biden and his European Neville Chamberlains along until he decides he’s extracted enough concessions to hold him over until the next time he wants something. Or (4), Fill in the blank ________.
It’s Putin, for crying out loud. He’ll do what he wants, when he wants, and when he does, every mouthpiece in the West will take to a microphone about how “shocked, absolutely shocked we are” at his latest escapade.
They will warn in very stern voices and somber tones that the “we condemn Russia’s recent actions,” that “civilized nations do not act in such manner,” and that “Putin is not acting in the best interest of the Russian people.”
And they will say it all with straight faces, while Putin laughs his you-know-what off.
Because Putin lives in the real world. He knows that given the limitations of current technology, oil and natural gas are not going anywhere in the foreseeable future. He knows that all the fine words about carbon-free economies are just that: words, sophistry for the masses.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m all in on renewables and reducing the use of fossil fuels the world over, but like Putin, I’m also a realist.
At this point in time, and for many years longer than the politicians will tell you, this world runs on fossil fuels. And in those fuels is power — pure raw power.
The issue is who will yield that power.
Just over a year ago, the answer was the United States of America. After decades of being held hostage to foreign producers, the combination of new technologies and America-first energy policy had put this nation at the top of the world in energy production.
Yet on the first day of his presidency, Biden set about the process of ceding that power. His arbitrary canceling of the Keystone XL pipeline not only tossed aside the lives of thousands of union construction workers and small-business owners along the route, but also told one of our closest trading partners — Canada — that the left wing of the Democrat Party was now in charge of U.S. energy policy.
Over the coming months, Biden went on a scorched-earth policy of reversing every Donald Trump policy he could. Never mind that those policies had led to wage growth across all sectors, kept inflation in check and supply chains beginning to return to American soil. And as sure as the sun rises in the East, the effects of reversing those policies combined with a fiscal policy that makes as much sense as the Afghanistan debacle now have the American people facing the highest inflation rate in four decades and energy prices escalating with no end in sight.
When Biden took to the podium Tuesday to give remarks on the Ukrainian situation, he noted that if Putin did invade, “I will not pretend this will be painless. There could be impact on our energy prices, so we are taking active steps to alleviate the pressure on our own energy markets and offset rising prices.” He also said: “We’re prepared to deploy all the tools and authority at our disposal to provide relief at the gas pump.” In her briefing that followed, press secretary Jen Psaki was asked if the president was blaming Putin’s actions for the latest spike in gas prices.
As is standard with Psaki, her answer was less than direct. First, she reminded us that “as we know, back in December, it went down by about 10 cents, thanks to tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.”
So first we saved 16 cents on our July Fourth picnics and now we saved a whole dime per gallon two months ago? God bless you, Biden, you’ve saved us!
But it was the Psaki punchline that jerked my head around: “The president also made clear in his remarks that he is open to — all options are on the table to help bring down the price of gasoline.”
All options? In my best Bill Clinton, I’ll put that in the, “It depends on what the meaning of ‘all’ is” category.
To truly fix the gas prices, America needs to restore her energy independence. To do that requires restoring Trump energy policy. To do that requires Biden to put country above party.
None of this going to happen. So, buckle up America. It only gets worse from here.
