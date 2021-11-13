We all know — or we should — the importance of Nov. 11.
Initially Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I in 1918, it was rightfully changed to Veterans Day, honoring all veterans in 1954 when President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed into law a bill introduced by fellow Kansan U.S. Rep. Edward Reece.
What we don’t remember though are the two dates precluding it, Nov. 9 and 10 — 1938, which set the world at that time on an historical path that more than eight decades later is still defining our own.
From the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum:
“On the night of Nov. 9, 1938, violent anti-Jewish demonstrations broke out across Germany, Austria and the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia. Nazi officials depicted the riots as justified reactions to the assassination of German foreign official Ernst vom Rath, who had been shot two days earlier by Herschel Grynszpan, a 17-year old Polish Jew distraught over the deportation of his family from Germany.
“Over the next 48 hours, violent mobs, spurred by antisemitic exhortations from Nazi officials, destroyed hundreds of synagogues, burning, or desecrating Jewish religious artifacts along the way. Acting on orders from Gestapo headquarters, police officers and firefighters did nothing to prevent the destruction. All told, approximately 7,500 Jewish-owned businesses, homes, and schools were plundered, and 91 Jews were murdered. An additional 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps.”
Those 48 hours would lead to the largest conflagration of horror the world had ever known: World War II. It would end with some 75 million military and civilians dead, six million of them European Jews murdered in what we know as the Holocaust.
But it could not have happened without first, the years of depression forced upon the German people by the Treaty of Versailles, and second, the Western governments meeting every provocation from Adolf Hitler with a new appeasement.
The Holocaust was an atrocity so evil that it and the words “Never Forget” are forever linked. These are two words that should have been taken seriously by every Western nation since, but that instead have been easily ignored when it came time to act.
Cambodia, Bosnia, Rwanda, Darfur, and Isis on its rampage across Syria and Iraq — just a sampling of the evil that has been committed since those two words became synonymous with wholesale inhumanity, everyone occurring in the shadow of “Never Forget.”
As I write this column there is another genocide happening. And it could be stopped without firing a shot. All we have to do is close our wallets.
As of this writing, more than a million Uyghurs are being held in internment camps by the Communist China regime.
Sure, you can assuage your guilt with “there’s no gas chambers or mass murder,” but that doesn’t erase the fact that these people have been arbitrarily detained without legal process, subjected to forced abortion and sterilization, unable to practice their religion, are being used for forced labor and being fed continual political indoctrination against their will.
Only a “Shape up or stop shipping because we’re done buying” message will get the attention of the Communist regime.
As the events led up to World War II, at least it wasn’t American consumerism that was financing Hitler’s madness, yet that’s exactly what we’re doing with every purchase of every item labeled “made in China.”
With most iPhones and Nike sneakers, we are funding the Chinese war machine, which has already broken the Hong Kong treaty, installed forward bases on manmade islands in the South China Sea, is threatening Taiwan more aggressively than ever and that just two months ago successfully tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that at this moment we couldn’t stop if we wanted to.
If we don’t want future generations having to mourn God knows how many more hundreds of thousands dead, then at least we should have the foresight not to finance the regime that has made no secret of its desire to overtake us as the world’s economic and military superpower.
Either stop financing them now or face the carnage tomorrow.
Yes, the answer is that simple.
The question is, will we?
Our veterans are owed at least that.
