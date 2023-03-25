Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Missouri... Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Jasper and Newton Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shoal Creek near Joplin. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, back up of water occurs on Silver Creek and floods low lying roadways near the confluence with Shoal Creek. At 15.0 feet, portions of Shoal Cliff Drive flood. At 16.0 feet, Moderate flooding begins at this site. Portions of Shoal Creek Estates Flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 11.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 04/11/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&