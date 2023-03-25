In the time elapsed since the horror that was President Joe Biden’s bug out of Afghanistan, my mind keeps dragging me back to an image not that long ago, — the May 3, 2014, cover of The Economist magazine.
A bald eagle sits tethered atop a globe. Western Europe is lower right and behind the curvature of the Earth an orange glow is seen as smoke rises into the sky. The Eagle’s head is turned toward the smoke in stern observation.
The headline: “What would America fight for?”
The subhead: “The question haunting its allies.”
The symbolism of that great bird, America, tethered to that globe does not go without notice — a reminder that no matter how much we may want to be left alone, we can’t afford that luxury.
The contents page may be almost nine years old but could just as easily have been printed yesterday.
“On the cover: A nagging doubt is eating away at the world order; leader, page 9. America is no longer as alarming to its foes or reassuring to its friends, page 23. No other country comes close to its hard power, page 25. Western sanctions have little effect on Vladimir Putin’s meddling in Ukraine, page 46. NATO’s dilemma: Charlemagne, page 49.”
Yet when I took to the internet to reread the articles on a screen more kind to my not-so-young eyes, the top of the search list kept coming back Dec. 11, 2021.
Two covers with the exact same headline both published in the same decade? Didn’t seem possible, and yet it was. Turns out, the editors just didn’t bother to search for already used headlines. But to err is human and this err is easily forgivable.
The 2021 cover art may have changed but the message was sadly the same.
From 2014: “Israel, Saudi Arabia and a string of Gulf emirates wonder whether America will police the Middle East. As Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, disrupts Ukraine, eastern Europeans fret that they are next. Each situation is different, but in the echo-chamber of global politics they reinforce each other. The Asians note that in 1994, in exchange for surrendering nuclear weapons, Ukraine received a guarantee from Russia, America and Britain that its borders were safe.
“The Baltic countries remember the red lines crossed in Syria. Arab princes and Chinese ambassadors count the Republican senators embracing isolationism. Together, these retreats plant a nagging suspicion among friends and foes that on the big day America simply might not turn up.”
From 2021: “Unfortunately, America is tiring of its role as guarantor of the liberal order.”
The article then notes: “Two autocratic powers (Russia/China) threaten to seize land currently under democratic control, and a third (Iran) threatens to violate the Non-Proliferation Treaty by building a nuclear bomb. How far would America go to prevent such reckless acts?”
What was ignored nine years ago by the person some thought was “America’s smartest president,” Barack Obama, has come back 10-fold to test what many today see as “America’s dumbest president,” Joe Biden.
And while Biden has sent tens of billions in aid to Ukraine, on the one thing they need the most, weapons now and in large order, he continually slow walks. He gives them just enough to not lose while giving speeches that Russia must not be allowed to win.
The 2021 lead article warns: “If the United States pulls back, the world will become more dangerous. Other democracies must start preparing.”
Sadly, they already have.
India ignores sanctions on Russian oil and is lapping up the cheap energy as fast as Putin can pump it.
Honduras is breaking diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of communist China and the number of Latin American countries leaning towards China and Russia is growing.
Israel is abandoned once again as a Chinese-brokered deal has the Saudi’s and the Iranian mullahs restoring diplomatic relations.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has just finished a three-day state visit to Moscow.
But don’t worry folks.
A State Department release notes that special presidential adviser for the Americas Christopher Dodd was traveling to Panama and Honduras over last weekend to “advance the commitment of the United States to foster inclusive economic growth, democracy, human rights, and rule of law in the Western Hemisphere.”
Yep, the world is on fire and the Biden administration worries about “inclusive economic growth.”
It’s easy to opine “America shouldn’t get involved” from the safety and security of the First Amendment.
But to not acknowledge our special place and responsibility in the world is to deny the reality that evil exists and it doesn’t stop until its forced to stop.
We either ensure Ukraine stops Russia now or face far worse from China in the years to come.
