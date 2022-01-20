Tuesday morning, the Fox and Friends morning show played a compilation of a few of then-candidate Joe Biden’s statements while on the campaign trail seeking the office he now holds.
While I knew he’d promised a lot to those unsuspecting voters who thought he would be calm, rational, unifying “Uncle Joe,” it really hit home seeing some of the more egregious examples printed on the screen.
• Aug. 31, 2020, Pittsburgh: “If I were president today, the country would be safer, and we’d be seeing a lot less violence.” “If I were president my language would be less divisive.”
• Aug. 17, 2020, Elle Magazine interview: “If I’m elected president, free college education for four years of college.”
Oct. 24, 2020, Bristol, Pennsylvania: “You’ll actually see your standard of living go up and your costs go down.”
• Oct. 13, 2020, Toledo, Ohio: “We’re going to make trade, trade strategy so it fights for every American worker and every American job. … I will stand up to China’s trade abuses and I will invest in the American worker.”
• Oct. 28, 2020, Tampa, Florida: “I’m not going to shut down the economy, I’m not going to shut down the country, I’m going to shut down the virus.”
This past Wednesday, one day shy of his first year in office, President Biden gave his first official news conference of the new year. Hopefully he’ll be more available in ’22.
My hope was that Biden would step up to the podium and tell the American people that though 2021 wasn’t a good year by any means, he’d heard them and for 2022 he was going to make good on those 2020 promises, that as I turned on the DVR that evening, I’d hear something that would give me confidence that he knew mistakes had been made and where he could he pledged to correct them (Keystone pipeline, southern border, greenlighting Putin’s pipeline for Germany, chasing another flawed Iran deal, rededicate to getting those allies and Americans still stuck in Afghanistan out once and for all).
But not even six sentences into his almost 2,000-word opening statement, I knew there would be no Sister Souljah moment for Biden. The minute he stated, “We created 6 million new jobs,” I knew the spin cycle was on turbocharge. Claiming credit for once-in-a-century rebound numbers the year after a pandemic is right up there with, “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.”
The first question posed to the president was straight to the point: “Inflation is up. Your signature domestic legislation is stalled in Congress. In a few hours from now, the Senate — an effort in the Senate to deal with voting rights and voting — voting reform legislation is going to fail. COVID-19 is taking the lives of 1,500 Americans every day. And the nation’s divisions are just as raw as they were a year ago. Did you overpromise to the American public what you could achieve in your first year in office? And how do you plan to course-correct going forward?”
The president’s answer, however: Not so much.
It began with “Look, I didn’t overpromise, but I have probably outperformed what anybody thought would happen.” Thrown in for good measure was: “And so, I don’t think I’ve overpromised at all. And I’m going to stay on this track.”
That was depressing enough, but when he said that the best way to bring down inflation and help the middle class was to pass his Build Back Better plan, it went full clinical.
This nation has gone from a national debt of $21.5 trillion in 2018 to over $28 trillion in three years and pushing $30 trillion this year. Trillions of dollars were tossed out like candy during the pandemic with little oversight.
Hundreds of billions of those dollars are still unspent, and yet the president thinks the solution for an economy already overheated and inflation the highest in four decades is to increase taxes and add more debt to have more candy to toss around.
But then he said he was going to be getting “more advice of experts outside, from academia, to editorial writers, to think tanks,” and “bringing in presidential historians.”
Great, just great. So now we’re going to have more “experts” playing pingpong with pandemic advice, academia pushing him further to the left and who knows how many more Rasputins whispering “FDR” into the presidential ear.
But if those “historians” could get Biden focused on John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton instead, all of us, no matter our political stripes, would end 2022 in a far better place than we did 2021.
It’s not going to happen, but there’s no harm in wishing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.