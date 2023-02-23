It was a toss-and-turn Sunday night that turned into an upside down Monday morning.
Somewhere in the fog that is between 4 and 4:30 a.m., I’d switched on the TV, and the news was breaking that President Joe Biden had made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine.
My initial reaction was, “Way to go Joe,” a U.S. president delivering a political and publicity snub of snubs to a tyrant deserving far more.
And then ol’ Scranton Joe opened his mouth. Out came words that must have seemed quite Reaganesque when they were rattling around inside that empty head of his, but when physics took over and they made their way out for recorded history, they were as stately as a Kip’s Big Boy statue trying to entice passing motorists to pop in for a double cheeseburger and fries.
The drama-dripping opening: “It was very late at night in Washington, very early in the morning here in Kyiv. Russian planes were in the air, and tanks were rolling across your border. You told me that you could hear the explosions in the background. I’ll never forget that. And the world was about to change.
“I remember it vividly, because I asked you — I asked you next — I asked you, ‘What is there, Mr. President? What can I do for you? How can I be of help?’
“And I don’t know that you remember what you said to me, but you said, and I quote, ‘Gather the leaders of the world. Ask them to support Ukraine. Gather the leaders of the world, and ask them to support Ukraine.’
“And you said that you didn’t know when we’d be able to speak again. That dark night, one year ago, the world was literally, at the time, bracing for the fall of Kyiv.
Biden can’t remember what he had for lunch the day before yesterday, but we’re supposed to believe he recalls in detail a late night phone call from a year ago? And what’s a Biden speech without a rambling embellishment of a memory past?
There was the telling of how many times he’d been to Kyiv (Hint: It’s far more than he’s been to our own southern border), how the city had “captured a part of my heart” (If only the residents of East Palestine, Ohio, had renamed their town “Kyiv” before that train derailment sent toxic chemicals all over the place.) And closing with yet another disingenuous Biden promise about “freedom is priceless; it’s worth fighting for as long as it takes. And that’s how long we’re going to be with you, Mr. President: for as long as it takes.”
When air raid sirens went off while he and Volodymyr Zelensky were walking the streets and no one ran for cover, it was obvious this wasn’t the “daring, dangerous” mission his team had hoped to portray. CNN’s Alex Marquardt reported it was the first time in days the sirens had gone off and in a press conference later, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the administration had notified the Russians of Biden’s visit prior to his arrival.
Typical Biden — the truth behind the scenes is quite different from the drama on screen.
Worst of all, Monday’s “anniversary” never needed to happen. Last Monday began the day that Biden decided that he was going be the president who “ended the war” before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The chaos that was Biden’s bugout of Afghanistan will be taught in war colleges for time immortal of everything not to do. The needless deaths of 13 Americans was horrific enough, but the weakness it showed our enemies is coming back at us hard and fast.
When Biden showed that he was willing to abandon one of the most strategic pieces of real estate in the world for a political speech, our enemies were watching.
And when the president prattled on about “minor” or “major” incursions, sanctions and differences within NATO at his January 2021 press conference, Putin knew his time had come.
Add in that the U.S. and Western allies had refused to bulk up Ukrainian defenses and invasion was imminent.
Yet even after the invasion there was still time for a quick end, but again Biden botched it.
What the Ukrainians needed most — air defenses, long-range artillery, tanks, which would have pushed the Russians back before digging in — not only arrived too late, some of it still isn’t in theater.
The Ukrainian people are willing to sacrifice, its army is willing to fight, but unless Biden and the Western allies deliver the weapons needed and deliver them now, next year’s anniversary will be of Ukraine under Russian occupation and China readying to take Taiwan.
Yes, I’m worried, I’m very worried.
