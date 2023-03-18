Anyone reading this column over the years knows two things:
I abhor the ideology of today’s political left and the national division it is promoting without thought or conscience.
If, and when, a member of that abhorrent ideology happens to play a broken clock and get something right in a day, I give credit where credit is due.
And it is at this time that rule number two comes into play, and credit is indeed due to President Joe Biden — credit for his decision Monday to approve the Willow project in the Alaskan National Petroleum Reserve.
The Alaska Legislature has unanimously passed a resolution supporting the Conoco/Phillips project, the governor is on board, the state’s entire congressional delegation is in favor and union leaders and the majority of Native Alaskans who actually live on the North Slope support it.
Yet it couldn’t be a Biden decision without being a muddled decision.
The project optimum was five platforms, so of course the administration only authorized three. And in a Sunday night preemptive strike the Interior Department announced that it was proposing a new rule to remove more than half (13 million acres) of the reserve from future exploration and that Biden would be using his executive authority to deliver the final blow and ban leasing in the 2.8 million acres that still remained in the Beaufort Sea area.
While the Willow approval is a drop in the bucket compared to the damage Biden has already done to our domestic oil and gas industry, it is still great news for the residents of the state of Alaska and provides a glimmer of hope for some long-term supply stability to those of us in the lower 48.
The saddest part, though, is that we only got this approval because Biden needed to restore his “moderate” label for his 2024 reelection bid.
A rebuke of yet another project would have been devastating not just to Alaska but the nation as a whole. Conoco/Phillips may only get 60% of what it should have, but it’s better than the 100% obstruction the president has been delivering to date.
Speaking of which: Does anyone else find it rather strange his obsession with shutting off Alaskan offshore energy production for environmental safety while at the same time dead whales are washing up on eastern shorelines in the exact same locations as exploratory work preparing for massive offshore wind farms?
If those whales were coming ashore at Anchorage, Seattle or San Francisco, you know dang well there would be outrage without end.
But because the energy is renewable, the whales and untold other species are just a bump on the road to that glorious net-zero utopia that awaits us.
So, now that we have the credit-is-due covered, a little news from the wrong side of the ledger.
Remember those 9,000 leases that Biden kept repeating that big oil just wasn’t using? Turns out that was off by about a full quarter. In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Bureau of Land Management admitted that “companies have over 6,600 approved and unused drilling permits on federal lands.” Of course, they blamed the error on the Donald Trump administration for a “reporting discrepancy resulting from a transition to a new database in mid-2020.”
And the blaming Trump doesn’t stop there. There’s the “we inherited a broken immigration system” while stopping wall construction and ending every other program that was starting to work. Meanwhile, over 100,000 Americans are dying from fentanyl poisoning each year and millions of people who crossed the border illegally are inside the country with little to no supervision.
That Norfolk Southern disaster in East Palestine, Oh? Yep that’s Trump’s fault, too. This one for rolling back braking regulations. Yet the facts are that nothing rolled back under the Trump administration would have prevented the derailment.
An overheated bearing ignored by the crew is what caused the disaster. Nothing more, nothing less.
And blaming Trump for the recent Silicon Valley Bank failure is equally ridiculous.
Community and regional banks were getting hammered by the 2010 Dodd-Frank bill that was meant to avoid another 2008 financial fiasco.
In 2018, a bill to help that critical part of our banking system was passed and signed. I
It was a measure that even Barney Frank admitted, “It does not in any way weaken the regulations we put in there for the largest banks or that were there to prevent the kind of crisis we had 10 years ago.”
I get those who hate Trump for his tweets and inability to control his ego. But his policies worked and we were all better for them.
But to keep Biden for personality while his policies make everything worse? Even Forrest Gump can’t grasp that level of stupid.
