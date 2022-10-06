The numbers don’t lie
The April 25, 2016, cover of Time magazine started with two words: “Dear Reader,” followed by “You owe” $42,998.12. ... That’s what every American man, woman and child would need to pay to erase the $13.9 trillion U.S. debt”
Time took the issue so seriously that editor Nancy Gibbs wrote: “To help put that amount in perspective, we took the unusual step of customizing our cover for each of our subscribers. (As a result, we’ve printed 2,949,767 different covers — which means that if you are a subscriber, you are holding something of a collector’s item.)”
Add in the additional $5 trillion that the government owed itself at the time (Those special Social Security bonds that are now coming due) and the total rounded up to $19 trillion.
As of this writing, that same debt is now over $31 trillion — a 63% increase in less time than it takes for a newborn to reach second grade.
At 105% of gross domestic product, the 2016 amount was bad enough, but the latest number of 123% is beyond bad. America now owes almost a quarter more in debt than its total annual economic output.
The only other time our debt to GDP ratio has exceeded more than we produce was at the end of World War II as we entered an end-of-war recession as the arsenal of democracy transitioned from government wartime contracts back to private production. Even that topped out at 119% in 1946.
But back then America was the only nation left standing, poised for economic activity unprecedented in human history.
Today, we have on the outside a Communist China openly declaring its goal of replacing the U.S. as the world’s superpower and on the inside a president hellbent on quashing American economic growth while he chases his “carbon-free” utopian delusion.
No matter what spin comes from the administration and its media allies, the simple truth is: The numbers don’t lie.
In fiscal year 2020, the number of illegal crossings of our southern border reached a low of 458,088. A year later that had risen to 1,734,686 million and FY2022 ended with over 2 million.
Add in the 900,000 plus known “got aways” (those the Border Patrol saw on camera but couldn’t catch) and we’re at almost 5 million additional people released into the country with little to no information about any of them.
While the mayors of New York City and Washington, D.C. whine about a few thousand arriving by bus over months, the communities along our southern border have been dealing with thousands a day for over two years now.
The numbers don’t lie.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average price of gasoline in the United States as of Jan. 25, 2021, was $2.48 — a price that has done nothing but climb higher since.
That same agency shows the number of barrels of crude oil in our Strategic Petroleum Reserve as of January 2021 at 638,085,000, a number that President Biden has been drawing down at the rate of a million barrels a day and now has the SPR at its lowest level since 1984.
The world hasn’t been this dangerous since the Cold War, and all our president does is play politics with our strategic stockpile.
On Wednesday, OPEC+ countries announced a production cut of 2 million barrels per day.
By now a reasonable president would realize the folly of his domestic energy policy. Unfortunately, the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is anything but reasonable. So instead of greenlighting our own companies to meet the challenge, the federal government announced Wednesday that there would be an additional 10 million barrels released in November — a paltry five days’ worth of OPEC+ cuts that does nothing to hurt them and takes our reserves that much lower.
U.S. production of crude oil reached a peak of 13 million barrels per day in November 2020 and has never recovered.
Imagine where we could be without Biden’s self-imposed war on American energy independence.
The numbers don’t lie.
The inflation rate when Biden took office was around 1.5%; today it’s over 8% with no sign of slowing down.
Depending upon which study is used, the American family is facing anywhere from $4,200 to over $9,000 a year in additional costs thanks to Biden policies.
Economic growth is down, debt is up; number of cops is down, crime is up; oil and natural gas supplies are down, energy costs are up.
We are a month away from the midterm elections. Whatever your political leanings, I only ask that when you cast your vote this year you remember but one thing: The numbers don’t lie.
