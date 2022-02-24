From The Atlantic, Jan. 7, 2014, Philip Bump: “I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates said, referring to Vice President Joe Biden.
In last week’s column, I noted four options that Vladimir Putin might take regarding his forces massed on the border of Ukraine with the fourth being simply a blank to fill in.
Well, Putin has filled in that blank, and on Tuesday, President Biden took to the podium with words of financial sanctions against a couple of banks, some Russian elites, and cutting off access to Western financing for Russia’s sovereign debt.
Though this column is being written days before publication, I am confident in writing that the words of Biden or any other Western politician will have not convinced Putin to withdraw his troops.
Because what Biden failed to mention is that Putin is sitting on over $600 billion in currency reserves — reserves that he has been building since his annexation of Crimea in 2014 to protect himself from the very types of sanctions that were just announced.
Putin is not some errant schoolboy to be punished by a slap on the wrist or revoking his recess time.
That does not mean deploying American forces into Ukraine, but it does mean that if the West is serious about stopping Putin, it must provide Ukraine the defensive weapons system it has been requesting for years.
And America must restore itself to the energy independence we had prior to Biden assuming office.
Because speeches and sanctions to Putin are just that — speeches and sanctions.
Adding insult to injury, Biden restated his own “big lie” on Tuesday with: “As we respond, my administration is using every tool at our disposal to protect American businesses and consumers from rising prices at the pump.”
Last spring, Mike Allen, author of Axios AM, wrote of a March 2 White House meeting between Biden and select historians. The context was discussing past grand presidents such as Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Biden’s “go big” plans for his presidency, even telling Doris Kearns Goodwin: “I’m no FDR, but …”
So, let’s talk about FDR. Specifically, Dec. 29, 1940, and his “Arsenal of Democracy” address, when Europe had already been engulfed by Hitler’s war machine and England stood alone.
“This is not a fireside chat on war. It is a talk on national security; because the nub of the whole purpose of your president is to keep you now, and your children later, and your grandchildren much later, out of a last ditch war for the preservation of American independence. …
“The people of Europe who are defending themselves do not ask us to do their fighting. They ask us for the implements of war, the planes, the tanks, the guns, the freighters, which will enable them to fight for their liberty and our security.”
“We must be the great arsenal of democracy. For us this is an emergency as serious as war itself. We must apply ourselves to our task with the same resolution, the same sense of urgency, the same spirit of patriotism and sacrifice, as we would show were we at war.”
Along with the weapons that Ukraine has been requesting for years, America sits on oil and gas reserves as large as any nation in the world.
If Biden really wanted history to remember him as a modern-day FDR he would stop with the empty words and instead explain to his political left: “We must face the fact that Putin’s strength comes from the money made from his oil and gas, resources that he uses to hold Europe hostage, resources that we, America, have just as much if not more of.
“It is with this in mind that I tell you today, I am reversing my decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline, reopening federal lands to drilling and exploration, and directing regulatory agencies to fast track projects that will add to America’s energy reserves.
“No I am not giving up on our goal of transitioning away from fossil fuels, but as your president I have a duty to use the tools available to me today to secure a safer and cleaner future for all tomorrow.”
If the president could only bring himself to say that, he would not only secure his own place in American history, he would also at last be telling the truth when his teleprompter says to say, “My administration is using every tool at our disposal” to stabilize energy prices for the American people.
Yes, Mr. President, it’s that simple. If you truly want your own FDR moment, act like it.
