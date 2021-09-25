The daily quote (Globe, Sept. 13) read:
‘The enemy is within the gates; it is with our own luxury, our own folly, our own criminality that we have to contend.’
— Marcus Tullius Cicero
Is there any doubt that, no matter what the Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezes spout, the American people today, especially when compared to the rest of the world, are living in an age better than any known in all of human history?
Is there any doubt that it is our own folly that’s allowing social media and click-bait journalism to divide us with quips rather than inform us on policy?
Is it even debatable the impact that rampant crime and violence in our cities is having upon the most vulnerable among us?
The next day brought Kathleen Parker’s column noting that “Division and hyperpartisanship didn’t begin with 9/11,” and “It’s fair to say that, with each president following George H.W. Bush, division became an end in itself, a self-righteous vision that culminated in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol. While the fringes terrorize the center with fear tactics and racial division, is it any surprise that we’re divided about whether to accept a lifesaving vaccine?”
American politics has always been a raucous affair. Without the Federalists and anti-Federalists coming to terms, we wouldn’t even have our Constitution and Bill of Rights. The Civil War nearly ruined us, but the union survived. We limped along until Dec. 7, 1941, united us like never before — a unity that lasted barely 20 years until President Lyndon Johnson escalated Vietnam and ripped us apart again.
While we kept Watergate from destroying us and President Gerald Ford was nice enough, 1976 was a time for change and the peanut farmer from Georgia was given a chance. He failed miserably, but I challenge anyone to question his patriotism. He may have been incompetent at politics, but he was not consciously acting with malice.
For those not quite up on presidential order, the candidate that denied Reagan’s vice president a second term was William Jefferson Clinton. That race was also the first presidential campaign that needed a “war room” run by the candidate’s wife (Hillary) and a trusted aid (George Stephanopoulos) to knock back the numerous “bimbo eruptions” of Bill’s extra-marital escapades. It was there, in that war room, that the scorched earth “politics of personal destruction” went mainstream in modern American politics.
Despite Hillary Clinton’s health care debacle that led to Republicans taking the House in the 1994 midterm election, the Clinton presidency went on to become one of the most successful domestic policy administrations of the 20th century. In a White House news conference following that defeat, Clinton told reporters, “I am going to do my dead-level best” to work with the new Congress and noted welfare reform as the first area to start.
Two years later, the 1996 welfare reform legislation was signed, which changed the dynamics from a “hand out” to a “hand up,” and by the end of the decade America’s welfare rolls were at their lowest level since 1968.
Riding the economic boom of the ‘90s, the Clinton years ended not just with the federal budget balanced but with a surplus.
Then came 9/11, and here we are. A federal debt that in 2000 stood at $5.6 trillion and 55% of GDP has now amassed into an out of control $27.7 trillion and 129% of GDP at the end of 2020, with the 2020 number not including the extra blowout spending already passed this year and the additional $5 trillion and up “human infrastructure” debacle being pushed by the Democratic Party’s left-wing base.
President Clinton’s line in his 1996 State of the Union speech, “The era of big government is over,” is what we most remember but words preceding that quote deserve remembering too, words that if President Joe Biden has any desire to reverse course from the disaster that has been his first eight months, he would do well to heed:
“We know big government does not have all the answers. We know there’s not a program for every problem. We have worked to give the American people a smaller, less bureaucratic government in Washington. And we have to give the American people one that lives within its means.”
Clinton knew what today’s Democrats refuse to see — that America works best when the feds mandate the least.
And America is still a center-right country with the January 2021 Gallup poll noting that 71% of Americans identify as conservative and moderate while only 25% identify as liberal.
Clinton succeeded because he kept his left-wing fringe at bay; Biden is failing because he’s handed them control.
The choice is his, we can only pray he chooses better in the future than he has in the past.
