I came of age in the 1970s. I started the decade watching the first president in American history resign the office in shame. Less than eight months later I watched as helicopters evacuated Americans and South Vietnamese allies from rooftops and makeshift helipads as Saigon fell.
I ended that decade a young entrepreneur with a hay rig Dad had loaned me the money to buy and the first member of my family to head to college.
It was an uneasy decade. It was a disillusioned decade. The 1960s were tumultuous, but it was the 70s that presented real doubt as to the American dream. We “celebrated” our 200th birthday with far too many of us realizing we were living the later stages of Lord Alexander Frasier Tytler’s “Eight Stages of Democracy.”
That November, a soft-spoken peanut farmer from Georgia provided a glimmer of hope that we’d at least end the decade better than we started.
Then came the Iranian Revolution, American hostages and a second round of high prices and long lines at the gas pump. Chrysler filed for bankruptcy and the ’80s opened with the United States playing Olympic politics by boycotting the Moscow games.
By November the stage was set for President Ronald Reagan to slowly restore faith and pride in this grand experiment that our Founding Fathers had set us on over two centuries earlier. His leadership and eternal optimism restored our faith in the “can do” American spirit and his policies provided the framework for the domestic economic boom and foreign policy “peace dividend” inherited by President Bill Clinton.
Our founders grand experiment was back on track and chugging along. Then came 9/11 and off the rails we went again. President George W. Bush squandered his legacy with the Iraq war; President Barack Obama his by obsessing over identity politics.
President Donald Trump brought a brief respite from the regulatory state and the D.C. elite who run it, but his inability to check his ego and control his tweets gave his enemies all the ammunition they needed to destroy him, one “feelings-over-policy” voter at a time.
So here we are, half a century since that coming-of-age decade and once again Americans are helpless as the cost of energy, food and all things basic to living rise daily with no end in sight. But this time it’s not a well-meaning but overwhelmed peanut farmer from Georgia in the Oval Office. This time it’s a lifetime political hack who was elected by posing as a moderate but who from day one has been governing as anything but.
A man who touted his 40 years of government experience as qualification while failing to tell the American people that he accomplished it all while standing naked behind a curtain of lies that would have made Nixon blush.
A man who can no more take responsibility for his own actions than the predecessor he replaced. From gas prices to baby formula, Afghanistan to Russia to Iran to China, President Joe Biden has a finger pointing blame at everyone but himself.
Seventy-eight years ago today, Supreme Allied Commander and Geb. Dwight David Eisenhower was faced with a weather front that forced him to put the largest invasion force in human history on a 24-hour hold. The next day, an iffy at best forecast offered a short break in the weather over the English Channel and he reluctantly gave the order to go.
The D-Day landings succeeded, but when those first ramps dropped and the bullets started to fly, nothing was assured. It was in that context that Ike had scribbled a few words and put them in his pocket: “Our landings in the Cherbourg-Havre area have failed to gain a satisfactory foothold and I have withdrawn the troops. My decision to attack at this time and place was based upon the best information available. The troops, the air and the Navy did all that bravery and devotion to duty could do. If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt it is mine alone.”
No scapegoating, the decision had been his and it was his to accept.
For all the pain and suffering Biden’s decisions have wreaked at home and abroad, I have yet to see him accept responsibility for any of it, which is why he will never achieve the FDR “transformational” status he craves.
A true leader doesn’t blame, he accepts, explains, and with humility he inspires.
Trump didn’t have it and neither does Biden. But at least in Trump’s case the policies were working and would still be working today had Biden not gone scorched Earth on anything Trump. All he had to do was leave it alone, leave it to us, the American people.
But he didn’t, and he won’t. And that blame is squarely on him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.