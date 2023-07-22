I couldn’t tell you the first time I heard Tracy Chapman’s song “Fast Car.” I can tell you that I only knew the singer was named Tracy Chapman because the DJ told me, and I had no idea of her skin color or gender identity, only recently learning via published reports that she’s part of the LGBTQ+ community.
Why do I open a column about a singer’s skin color and sexual preference regarding a song more than 30 years old? Because, once again, another columnist (Emily Yahr) in another so-called mainstream newspaper (The Washington Post) has turned what should be a celebratory piece about country music sensation Luke Combs’ cover of Chapman’s song (making it to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and peaking at No. 2 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart) into an almost 2,000-word diatribe about what’s wrong with it.
Yahr touches on the good: “To quite a few people, this is cause for yet another celebration in Combs’s whirlwind journey as the genre’s reigning megastar with 16 consecutive No. 1 hits.” And then dives head first into division: “But it has also prompted a wave of complicated feelings among some listeners and in the Nashville music community,” and brushes aside a new generation discovering Chapman’s music with, “It’s clouded by the fact that, as a Black queer woman, Chapman, 59, would have almost zero chance of that achievement herself in country music.”
Do these people even listen to themselves?
Maybe, just maybe, the reason Chapman wasn’t a celebrated country music star is because that wasn’t the genre of her music. She wasn’t celebrated in the heavy metal, rap, opera or hard rock categories, either.
Yahr uses a Holly G, founder of a group called Black Opry, to anchor her “clouded” piece about the “controversy.” G is quoted: “On one hand, Luke Combs is an amazing artist, and it’s great to see that someone in country music is influenced by a Black queer woman — that’s really exciting. ... But at the same time, it’s hard to really lean into that excitement knowing that Tracy Chapman would not be celebrated in the industry without that kind of middleman being a White man.”
Maybe Yahr could email her heroine and let her know “Fast Car” has also been covered by the Black Pumas, Jonas Blue and Dakota, Khalid, Justin Bieber, Passenger, and Sam Smith. Some white, some Black.
It is Combs’ talent and relationship to the song — not his skin color — that has propelled his version to No. 1.
It’s a good thing that Black artists are collaborating to elevate their exposure in country music. It’s quite another for a columnist in a major newspaper to turn a story about a 33-year-old musician’s tribute to the artist and song that has meant so much to him his entire life into yet another “bbbbuuuut the color of his skin” piece.
Tiffany Goldstein of American songwriter wrote this past May (before his cover shot up the charts and Yahr’s “cloud”) on Comb’s connection to the song. Comb’s notes that he first heard it on one of his ride-arounds with his dad, who listened to all genres of music. About “Fast Car” specifically: “One of the first songs that I remember hearing, he popped a cassette in, and I loved this whole album.”
“There was this one song that really stuck out to me. It was called “Fast Car.” That song meant a lot to me since then — for my whole life. I always think about my dad when it comes on and us spending time together.”
After resonating with the Chapman hit, Combs said that he taught himself how to play it on the guitar, which was a challenging task as an aspiring musician.
“As soon as I could play guitar, I tried to learn how to play this song, and it took me so long to learn how to play it cause I was so bad,” he added with a smile. “Last year, I got to record my own version, and about a month ago, I got to put it out.”
It is a version that Chapman herself notes in a statement to Billboard: “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car,’” an embrace that Rolling Stone magazine notes has Chapman now as the “first-ever Black woman to have the sole songwriting credit on a Number One country hit.”
So here we are. In the real world, a heartwarming tribute and celebration of history, but in the ivory tower of The Washington Post, just another day in the life of division and grievance.
Personally, I think we’d all be better off if we spent more time on the tribute and celebration side.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.