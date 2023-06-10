For the first time in the history of this column, I begin not with an opening dialogue, but with what is known in these not so pleasant of times as a “trigger warning.” Before you read any further, I must inform you that there will be references to former President Donald Trump and the acronym MAGA.
I do this out of an abundance of caution after an online encounter last week where I’d commented to a follower: “Would I vote for Trump again in ’24 if he was on the general ballot? Absolutely. What Biden has done in just 30 months is already a disaster and even a Trump back in the WH would be worth the chaos to bring sense back to the border, energy policy and reign in the administrative complex.”
And I noted about the hard right, “If all these ‘patriots’ were truly serious about MAGA they’d realize MAGA isn’t just one man, it’s all of us. And if all of us don’t unite behind the greater goal of earning real political power at the ballot box in ’24, Dems will win again and what’s bad today will be even worse for decades of tomorrows.”
That triggered an onlooker response of: “First, you say you would vote for Trump if he were on the ballot. Next you say ‘MAGA isn’t just one man, it’s all of us.’ Wow,” and then continued with, “They are the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, the KKK, the White Supremacists and other anti-American, unpatriotic groups that are insults to the ideals of our nation. I am sorry to see that you are part of that.”
Wow, is right.
So effective has been President Joe Biden & Co.’s “extreme MAGA Republicans” propaganda campaign that a vote for Trump policy over four more years of Biden failures triggers a firestorm of emotion that loses all touch with reality.
Now visualize such exchanges happening millions of times each and every day.
Tens of millions of Americans never hear, see or read anything other than “MAGA equals NAZI” and that on Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of misfits came within a hair’s breadth of overturning the government of the most powerful nation on the planet.
Is it any wonder we’re divided?
At a New Hampshire town hall announcing his candidacy for the presidency, former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie noted the one question that had been nagging him for months: “It was about our country and our future, and I wondered what our choice was going to be. Were we going to be small, or were we going to be big? ... I’ve watched our country over the last decade, and it seems to be getting smaller and smaller. And smaller in every way. Smaller in the way we talk to each other. Smaller in the way we look at each other ... smaller in the issues that we cared enough to get angry about, the issues that we cared enough to get involved in, and I thought to myself, why do I continue to get this feeling that America for the first time in its history is getting smaller? And what I concluded is that we had leaders who have led us to being small.”
He continued: “Barack Obama made us smaller, by dividing us, and trying to make sure that his party was divided into smaller pieces so that he could lead the small pieces that he wanted to. And Donald Trump made us smaller by dividing us even further and pitting one group against another. ... and now Joe Biden is doing the very same thing. ... He ran promising us that he was going to bring the country together, that he was going to unite us, that he was going to bring a new sense of unity to the United States. And instead what he decided to do was to take his groups and divide them even smaller and actively pit them against Republicans.”
He then used the Founding Fathers, Abraham Lincoln, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan to compare the “big” leaders of our past with the “small” leaders of today. You can view the full talk on C-Span https://www.c-span.org/video/?528446-1/chris-christie-announces-presidential-campaign-hampshire-town-hall, and I highly recommend it.
The absolute worst this nation could do is to force once again a choice between two of the smallest candidates in its history, but at this time that’s where we’re headed. Yes, if I am forced to choose between four more years of Biden failure or the sound energy policy, border security and JFK-style “rising tide lifts all boats” economy of Trump, it has to be Trump no matter how “small” a man he is.
And if that triggers you? I can only say welcome to reality. And yes, it sucks.
