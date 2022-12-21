Type “Christmas in Ukraine” into any search engine and you get a multitude of pictures and articles all revolving around one singular point in history: Pre and post the brutal Russian invasion that still rages and shows no sign of ending.
The headlines tell the story, “Christmas in Wartime,” “Christmas in Ukraine: hope, defiance, determination,” “European bishops issue Christmas plea for peace in Ukraine,” “Kremlin says no peace for Ukraine by Christmas.”
The pictures rip your soul — once vibrant cities and towns reduced to bombed-out buildings and human suffering on a scale not seen on European soil since Adolf Hitler launched his little land acquisition project in ’39.
A photo posted to Twitter by journalist Olga Tokariuk shows the Christmas tree in St. Sofia square in Kyiv from 2019 through 2022. The 2019 to 2021 panes are bright and festive, the 2022 pane a barely lit tree with white peace doves surrounded by darkness.
Tokariuk captioned that the square was “getting more and more beautiful, as Ukraine was. Russia couldn’t stand it. But Ukraine will survive, win and lit up again.”
Yet for all the headlines of now, the one that caught my attention was from The Guardian published Dec. 24, 2021. “‘We’ve heard it all before’: Ukrainians brush aside talk of Russian invasion”
A story from before Vladimir Putin decided to cement his legacy as Hitler’s “mini-me.”
Author Lyly Hyde writes, “Russia is threatening war on Ukraine, but in Kyiv the city council is putting up Christmas trees rather than bomb shelter notices and organizing concerts rather than army recruitment drives.”
There’s 25-year-old Olya Simbirova, a hairdresser salon worker in the center of Kyiv: “In my circle of friends, no one is talking about war. We’ve heard it all too many times over the last few years, and usually it’s just hype.”
Yevheniya Burdiyan, a 49-year-old accountant on advice from her employer to have a suitcase packed tells Hyde, “I haven’t packed a suitcase. Because I didn’t pack one back then either.”
Burdivan used to live in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, until 2014, when Putin decided he wanted to add it to his Crimean conquest. Per the article, “She was the last in her street to tape over her windows against shelling. She left the city in July 2014 on the last train out before the railway line was destroyed.”
Now living in a settlement outside Kyiv with other displaced families, she reflects on life turning inside out: “After Donetsk and all the pain we went through, now we live in a little world of family, home, repairs. I’m just happy if I can buy some shelves, because when we moved in, we just had bare walls. Life goes on and we have to live it, with these little pleasures, and war is somewhere there, in the subconscious.”
She then summed up the reality of living under the threat of war: “What we want and what happens are two different things; it doesn’t depend on us.”
The hardest part of Hyde’s article was her telling of how Mariupol, just 12 miles from the eastern front, was “largely ignoring the threat and the council has gone all out on seasonal decorations and events.” It was an attitude shared by local project manager Galyna Balabanova, who noted that she and her friends were not worried because “We trust in our army and our volunteers.”
Yet all the trust in the world couldn’t help Mariupol. On Feb. 24, 2022, Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine and the city that had gone “all out” for Christmas was a living hell by Easter.
Where cathedrals, libraries, museums and theaters once stood, smoldering piles of rubble took their place. Its parks were littered with shrapnel and debris and its people, tens of thousands of them dead or forcibly rounded up by Russian soldiers and disappeared into the Russian interior.
This is supposed to be the stuff of history — black-and-white stills of London during the blitz, the decimation of Warsaw, a GI standing guard over the rubble of Berlin ... all of them warnings to the future to never repeat.
It may be 2022, but what’s happening in Ukraine is as 1942 as it can get
I ask you now to think back to your own Christmas last year.
Whether the memories be fond or better forgotten, ask yourself this: Could you have even imagined enduring it with no power, no heat, family and friends missing or dead for no reason other than one man’s madness? I ask because that’s exactly what millions of Ukrainians have had forced upon them this Christmas.
So, whatever your plans this year, before they start, take a moment to remember those in need and always, “remember not the presents, but what Christmas truly means.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.