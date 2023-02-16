Oct. 16, 1962: President John F. Kennedy is briefed about what history records as the Cuban missile crisis. Six days later, Americans watched as their president informed them of the existence of Soviet SS-4 ballistic missiles in Cuba and that in response the United States would be imposing a naval blockade of the island.
When, two days later on Oct. 24, approaching Soviet ships turned back rather than run the blockade, the universe registered its first planetary sigh of relief.
Jan. 28, 2023: A Chinese “spy” balloon is detected crossing over the Aleutian Islands and North American Aerospace Defense Command begins tracking it.
Feb. 1, 2023: Former Billings Gazette editor Chase Doak spots and photographs the balloon after seeing that Billings airspace had been closed. Doak’s image makes the rounds on social media, and the next day Pentagon officials admit that they have been aware of the balloon and its path.
Feb, 4, 2023: A week after initially crossing over American territory, an F-22 fighter from Langley Air Force Base brings down the balloon and its payload off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
By Feb. 12, three more unidentified objects would be shot down over American and Canadian airspace.
As of Feb. 16 — more than two weeks since the initial incident — the American people had yet to hear directly from their commander in chief, the president of the United States.
Feb. 3, 2023: A Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derails in East Palestine, Ohio. Amid the accompanying fires, residents in the immediate area are evacuated.
Three days later Norfolk Southern performs a controlled release and burn of the toxic cargo as fears mounted that the cars could explode and hurl deadly shrapnel in all directions.
A deadly plume of deep black smoke resembling a nuclear blast rises thousands of feet into the sky, yet the official evacuation zone was only a 1 mile by 2 mile area.
Hazardous material specialist Sil Caggiano told WKBN 27 First News that, “We basically nuked a town with chemicals so we could get a railroad open.” And indeed it was, as Norfolk Southern had both lines restored to service the day after the burn.
But there is no “restored” for the people of East Palestine, as officials just repeat the standard “all is safe” while critical questions remain unanswered.
On Wednesday night, hundreds of residents gathered at East Palestine High School for a town hall meeting in hopes of getting some answers. Attendee Lenny Glavan put it bluntly: “Is it OK to still be here? ... Are my kids safe? Are the people safe? Is the future of this community safe? We all know the severity of that question. What’s at stake?”
Despite a mounting number of reports of physical symptoms among residents and animals, birds and fish dead or dying since, a Feb. 14 EPA press release states: “Since the fire went out on Feb. 8, EPA air monitoring has not detected any levels of health concern in the community that are attributed to the train derailment.”
Those are words eerily similar to a Sept. 18, 2001, press release, when then EPA administrator Christine Todd Whitman stated: “Given the scope of the tragedy from last week, I am glad to reassure the people of New York and Washington, D.C., that their air is safe to breath and their water is safe to drink.”
As of Thursday morning (Feb. 16) the area has yet to see even a cursory appearance by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg or any other Biden administration official for that matter.
While “Mayor Pete” had time to address the National Association of Counties Conference on the lack of equity in construction crews in neighborhoods of color, all he could muster for East Palestine were a few tweets a day later noting that he was “concerned about the impacts.”
When an administration past found itself on the verge of World War III, the president at that time, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, had enough faith in the American people to communicate openly and honestly of what was known and what could come.
Yet here we are, six decades later, faced with an administration that flat refuses to communicate honestly with anyone, let alone the public that it claims to represent.
Platitudes and preening may be the coin of D.C. but they’re worthless to the rest of us. When government fails, it’s not the politicians or bureaucrats who suffer, its you and me, the people, who pay the price.
If the working men and women of this country who are just wanting to live their lives in peace and see their families safe can see it, why can’t the president of the United States?
Sadly, that’s another question without an answer.
