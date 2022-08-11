The headline reads: “Confidence in U.S. institutions down; Average at new low.” The accompanying picture is that of an American flag in turbulent winds, visible frays around its edges.
The date is July 5, 2022, the writer is Jeffrey M. Jones, the dateline is Washington, D.C., and the lede is: “Americans are less confident in major U.S. institutions than they were a year ago, with significant declines for 11 of the 16 institutions tested and no improvements for any.”
The only two of the sixteen categories have a confidence level above 50% — small business (68%) and the military (64%).
The bottom five are: newspapers, 16%; criminal justice system, 14%; big business, 14%; television news, 11%; and Congress, 7%.
The story summarized with: “Notably, confidence in the major institutions of the federal government is at a low point, at a time when the president and Congress are struggling to address high inflation, record gas prices, increased crime and gun violence, continued illegal immigration, and significant foreign policy challenges from Russia and China.”
The Presidency at a 23% rating stayed just above newspapers, but the 2019-2021 ratings of 38%, 39% and 38% tells the real story. In one year, American’s confidence in the institution of George Washington, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson dropped a whopping 40%.
A 40% decline in just one year? What in the world happened from 2021 to 2022?
Oh, that’s right. The inauguration of one Joe Biden Jr., a man who on day one broke his promise of unity by cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline and destroyed the future of thousands of American families with the stroke of his pen, a man who has since been waging an internal war against plentiful, low-cost, American-made energy.
A Joe Biden who a year ago this past week had the audacity to go before the American public and declare that his Afghanistan bugout was a success. It was a debacle that brought the death of 13 of our finest killed needlessly, left untold thousands of our Afghan allies trapped in Taliban terror, and sent the entire female population of the country back to the Stone Age.
A Joe Biden who celebrated an “American Rescue Plan” that numerous studies show added up to 3% to our current inflation rate, and a man who this past Wednesday had the gall to tell the American people, “Our economy had zero percent inflation in the month of July.”
A Joe Biden who refused to pre-arm Ukraine against the threats of Vladimir Putin and who now scrambles to catch up while millions pay for his incompetence.
A Joe Biden who also refuses to acknowledge the national security threat posed by Communist China and an out-of-control southern border.
A president who refuses to visit our own southern border while discouraging the speaker of the House of Representatives from visiting the democratic government of Taiwan is a president unworthy of confidence.
For all the hate promoted by the American media against Donald Trump, just how is it that even after four years of painting him as “Mr. Evil” the most significant decline in the office of the presidency occurred after he was gone?
Trump’s confidence levels while he was president were 32%, 37%, 38% and 39% for his term of office. Hate him all you want, but numbers don’t lie.
Biden, on the other hand, started at 39% and dropped like a rock to 23%.
Could it be that for all his personal faults, when it came down to buying gas, paying rent and putting food on the table, Trump’s policies had it right while Mr. Zero Inflation isn’t even mentally capable of knowing what’s right?
This nation was born in revolution and founded upon compromise — a revolution that ended British tyranny in their time and a compromise that produced a form of governance for the future.
That future is now in jeopardy — not from a foreign invader but from a usurper within. A man who will say anything, do anything to keep his political party in power. Permanent power. Unchallenged power, power not of the people but power of the privileged. Power of by and for the federal government. Power wielded against the American people in a way even our Founding Fathers could have never imagined.
In just one year, Biden has driven public confidence in the presidency of this nation to a level lower than at any time since Gallup began polling that category.
That is a fact that even he can’t lie his way out of.
But hey, no mean tweets, right?
