This column is a little Howard Beal: “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore,” a little Andrei Bonovia: “You arrogant ass. You’ve killed us!” and some good old-fashioned common sense thrown in for good measure.
Beal’s “mad as hell” speech in the 1976 movie “Network” has some eerie similarities with what we’re witnessing today as we continue along the dystopian path the political left has put us on.
“The dollar buys a nickel’s worth, … shopkeepers keep a gun under the counter. Punks are running wild in the street and there’s nobody anywhere who seems to know what to do, and there’s no end to it. ... We sit watching our TVs while some local newscaster tells us that today we had 15 homicides and 63 violent crimes, as if that’s the way it’s supposed to be.” .... “We sit in the house, and slowly the world we are living in is getting smaller, and all we say is, ‘Please, at least leave us alone in our living rooms. Let me have my toaster and my TV and my steel-belted radials and I won’t say anything. Just leave us alone.”
Sound familiar?
Crime and violence have become so commonplace again that it might as well be 1976. Decades of progress destroyed as national media-driven narratives like “Hands up, Don’t shoot,” “Mostly peaceful protests,” and soft-on-crime, punish-the-police political agendas put criminals back on the street faster than the cops can put on fresh uniforms.
The Washington, D.C., City Council on Tuesday voted 12 to 1 to override Democratic Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s veto of a complete rewrite of the city’s criminal code. The Washington Post noted the bill “among other things, eliminates most mandatory minimum sentences, allows for jury trials in almost all misdemeanor cases, and reduces the maximum penalties for offenses such as burglaries, carjackings and robberies.”
In her veto letter, Bowser wrote “This bill does not make us safer,” To which two members Charles Allen and Brooke Pinto shot back praising themselves for producing a “more equitable and just” code. “Equitable and just” for the perps ... pain and suffering for the residents.
On one hand, I feel sorry for them. On the other hand, they’re the ones who keep voting these lunatics into office, so welcome to the hell you created.
Whether it’s the traditional networks and Hollywood or the streaming services, there is no escaping the political left’s woke ideology. And if a show dares put entertainment over agenda? Let the attacks begin.
Taylor Sheridan’s hit show “Yellowstone” is just the latest target of the progressive left as it and its leading man, Academy Award-winner Kevin Costner, come under fire for being a vehicle for white grievance and masculinity.
And can there be anyone more arrogant than President Joe Biden hijacking Monday’s Martin Luther King, Jr. ceremony for another of his partisan rants? I’m used to his lies by now, but using the memory of the great civil rights leader as his prop?
Even by Biden’s standards that’s lower than low. Adding to the arrogance is his insistence on doubling down on two years of failed and destructive policies. His refusal to use our own abundant resources to bridge us to a cleaner, greener economy is killing off jobs and opportunities for millions of Americans.
The ever larger and more controlling federal government he is forcing on the American people stifles innovation while increasing inflation and debt, which hurt tens of millions more of our fellow citizens.
Using our military as a social experiment instead of the mission its designed for not only depresses recruitment, it weakens our national security during the most volatile time since World War II.
And throwing open our southern border to millions of illegal entries year after year? As nonsensical as it gets.
While it may not be a rogue torpedo killing us instantly, there is no doubt that if Biden’s policies are not reined in post haste there is only one outcome: the national debt (which is already dangerously high) will continue to grow, payments on that debt will cripple all other programs, including national defense; society will continue to degenerate into a no-guardrails, anything-goes morass of immoral depravity and economic dystopia will become the norm rather than the exception.
And it will be our children and grandchildren forced to suffer the slow death of a nation that once represented the most vibrant economy and personal liberty in all of human history.
You’re free to dismiss these words as the rantings of a 60-something “mad as hell” madman oozing white grievance, but you do so at your own peril.
After all, I didn’t create the signs, I’m just calling attention to them. It’s up to you to read them.
