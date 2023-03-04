Feb. 23: The House Judiciary Committee held a field hearing on the crisis at our southern border in the Yuma City Hall, Yuma, Ariz.
Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot testified that upon Biden’s inauguration they had started with 200 arrests per day, which grew to 400 and has exploded to over 1,000 per day. “Those are the ones we catch,” he said. He expounded on the destruction of the local ecosystem, crops damaged, trash and waste left behind by the continual stream of those crossing into the country illegally.
Dr. Robert Trenschel, president/CEO of Yuma Regional Medical Center, testified to the strains placed upon the only hospital in the county: $26 million in uncompensated care, and Yuma taxpayers being denied use of their own hospital. “These costs are unsustainable … We can’t continue, they have no ability to pay and we can’t bill them. We don’t know where they go.”
Yuma’s population is almost twice that of Joplin, yet the city lists only 406 acute care beds. Now, imagine what would happen with over 150,000 people every year crossing the Arkansas border and Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin, with a combined total of only 579 listed beds, forced to provide the myriad levels of care and additional staff that Yuma has had forced upon it.
All while the federal government ignores you.
And as you imagine that 150,000, you must consider that the next closest hospital system to Yuma is across state lines, less than 200-bed capability and over an hour away, while the nearest comparable system is either Mesa or Phoenix, over three hours away. Your father has just had a heart attack, or your wife has gone into labor, yet you, the taxpayer, can’t get into your hospital because of a political decision by the sitting president of the United States to not enforce immigration law and leave the southern border open to any and all.
Feb. 28: The House Homeland Security Committee begins hearings titled “Every State is a Border State: Examining Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas’ Border Crisis.”
On the list of witnesses is Rebecca Kiessling, a private citizen, from Rochester Hills, Michigan.
The title and name looks innocuous enough, yet, as you are about to read, there is nothing innocuous about Kiessling’s testimony.
Kiessling is a mother of five who experienced a horror that no mother should ever have to endure. On July 29, 2020, her two sons, Kyler, 18, and his older brother Caleb, 20, were killed when they thought they were taking prescription Percocet pills but were instead swallowing fentanyl fakes to their deaths.
“Law enforcement made it clear to me that this fentanyl came from Mexico. It came from our southern border. I didn’t know what fentanyl was. I didn’t know what Narcan was, I didn’t know that people were dying. I didn’t know that my boys were taking anything that could kill them. They didn’t think that they were, either. But the government knew. The government’s known for years and years.”
“The CDC, I saw yesterday, said that fentanyl deaths rose 22% from 2020 to 2021. I mean it’s unbelievable, you’d think that one death from fentanyl coming across our southern border would be enough to sound the alarm”
“You have to stop it from its source. Now, if we had Chinese troops lining up along our southern border with weapons aimed at our people, with weapons of mass destruction aimed at our cities, you d---- well know you would do something about it. We have a weather balloon from China going across our country, nobody died and everybody’s freaking out about it, but a hundred thousand die every year and nothing is being done, not enough is being done, the numbers are going up, not down.
“And you talk about children being taken away from their parents? My children were taken away from me. A hundred thousand Americans every year are having their children … two hundred thousand because it’s both parents, right, are having their children taken away from them. This should not be politicized. It’s not about race. Fentanyl doesn’t care about race. You talk about welcoming those crossing our border seeking protection? You’re welcoming drug dealers across our border. Giving them protection, you’re not protecting our children.”
Not one Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee attended the field hearing in Yuma. In unison, they, their party and the national media that props them up called it a political stunt.
The Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee did not have that privilege. They instead were forced to witness the cold, hard truth that Kiessling delivered for all the world to see.
To which I can only say: Thank you, Ms. Kiessling, and may God grant you at least a sliver of peace in knowing just how powerful your testimony is and that you called the cowards out.
