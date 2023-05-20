If I were to tell you that the CIA was recruiting journalists to help spread preferred propaganda throughout the national news media, was intercepting, opening and photographing private mail sent through the United States Postal Service, and that it was using American citizens as guinea pigs to learn whether high doses of LSD and other drugs would make them more pliable to interrogation and mental manipulation, would you believe me?
If I told you that the FBI was approving covert operations to place agents inside organizations that it found “subversive” to discredit them, would you believe me?
If I told you that that National Security Agency was in cooperation with American telecom companies to monitor the communications of American citizens, including sitting United States senators, would you believe me?
If I told you that the U.S. Army and the CIA were co-conspirators in developing bioweapons and the methods to deliver them that could kill untold thousands, would you believe me?
Would you believe me — or label me a conspiracy theorist?
Those of you my age or older absolutely believe me.
Not because I tell you so, but because we lived it.
The date was Jan. 27, 1975. The event was a vote in the U.S. Senate that established what today is known the Church Committee. Chaired by Frank Church, D-Idaho, with John Tower, R-Texas, as vice-chair, it included such opposites as Barry Goldwater and Walter Mondale.
Its initial mission was to investigate claims made by journalist Seymour Hersh in The New York Times article of Dec. 22, 1974, regarding numerous abuses by the CIA, but by the time the hearings were over, the entire federal law enforcement and intelligence apparatus stood bare naked in front of a disgusted and betrayed American public.
Coming on the heels of Watergate and the Nixon resignation, Democrats then had every right to gloat and stick it to the Republicans.
Yet, instead, all 11 senators united not for party advancement but for national interest.
It was a committee as a committee is meant to be — six Democrats and five Republicans each putting country above party to collectively bring the truth out of the shadows. In the end, all 14 of its final reports received bipartisan support.
And their legacy kept the feds in check for years.
Until now.
If there is any doubt of political bias in our top federal agencies and our national media, all one needs do is to observe the reactions since special counsel John Durham released his final report on what is commonly known as the “Trump-Russian collusion.”
The report confirms the basics that the Hillary Clinton campaign paid for a fake dossier to get the FBI and national media allies to spread a smear campaign that Donald Trump had colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election.
For years, this nation was put through the hell of U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff’s “there’s evidence in plain sight” screeds that never materialized, bombshell reports based on nothing more than “an anonymous source states,” and an impeachment proceeding that made a mockery of over two centuries of House precedent and protocols.
And ... it ... was ... all ... a ... lie.
Yet there will be no apologies from the spreaders of the propaganda, there will be no returning of awards and prizes, and there will be no self-reflection on the destruction of public trust that has resulted. Such is the incestuous relationship between some of those who report the national news these days and the industry insiders who reward them.
On Jan. 15, 2017, I wrote about then-BuzzFeedNews editor-in-chief Ben Smith’s decision to publish the infamous Steele Dossier because, in his words, “publishing this dossier reflects how we see the job of reporters in 2017.”
I noted, “I hope that Smith’s warped view of a reporter’s job is a minority of a minority of the smallest minority and from this day forward he and his organization will be relegated to the grocery store checkout lane of journalism.
“Because if it’s not, then the Russians are the least of our worries.”
Turns out the Russians were indeed the least of our worries. Turns out the intelligence agencies and the top levels of the FBI were more than willing to abandon ethics and morals in an effort to “save the country” (in their minds, at least) from the evil of a Trump presidency.
Turns out that our national media and national press had no problem following Smith’s example of publishing whatever, whenever, whether it could be verified or not.
And it’s getting worse.
Far too many national news outlets today are deciding that if a story doesn’t quite fit the narrative of the day or might make political allies uncomfortable, the go-to rule is to suppress rather than report.
To paraphrase George Orwell, it seems today our national press “cannot understand that liberty is worth more than just plaques and Pulitzers.”
