Mike Smith’s editorial cartoon (Globe, March 6) summed up perfectly the cultural divide facing us today.
On the left, a news anchor, in front of derailed tanker cars, smoke leaking skyward says, “First there was the derailment.” On the right, the same anchor with a train labeled “culture war” barreling down the tracks in the background with the caption, “Now we have a runaway train.”
The left panel is referring to the Norfolk Southern derailment that has left the residents of East Palestine, Ohio, and surrounding areas with questions beyond end and no answers — a one-two punch of corporate indifference and government incompetence not seen since the Deepwater Horizon debacle of 2010.
Depending upon your politics, the right panel could be taken two ways.
It could represent the left’s year’s long assault on the American family, foundational principles, basic common sense and the damage to come if the train is not stopped.
Another interpretation is that Smith was saying that those of us who still believe in that American family, those foundational principles and basic common sense are literally just a train wreck waiting to happen. That it is us, not the left, who have started this “culture war” and it is us, not the left, who are out of control.
I wanted to believe the former but a quick internet search revealed that Smith’s intent was indeed the latter.
Over the years, I’ve seen hundreds of editorial cartoons portraying Republicans as subhumans undeserving of our space upon this planet. And while the artists are many, their themes are all eerily the same.
Republicans/GOP are ignorant, racist rubes who just can’t wait to take the nation back to Jim Crow and keep women barefoot and pregnant at home.
Gun violence/crime are the result of those same ignorant, racist rubes standing in the way of “reasonable” gun control. If only guns were gone, peace and good will would reign throughout the land. Societal decay and soft-on-crime DA’s, city councils and state legislatures have nothing to do with it. Social justice, not criminal justice, is now the law of the land.
Climate change is “settled” and anyone daring to disagree with that narrative is a “denier” and as such a heretic deserving of maximum punishment. Spanish Inquisition techniques are not out of the question.
Antifa is just an “idea” where “mostly peaceful” citizens gather to speak their minds in a “mostly peaceful” manner. And if you dare call out the burnings, lootings and shootings? You’re the fascist.
Education is public schools only. The U.S. Department of Education and its experts are the only path to learning, and what they say is gospel. Parent’s objecting to little Susie being exposed to “gender fluidity” in third grade or Johnny’s class being divided into “oppressors” and “oppressed” aren’t just bad parents, they’re parasites on humanity and Sally and Johnny should be removed from the home.
And on and on it goes. You’re either with the narrative or you’re an enemy to be destroyed.
Smith is right on one thing though. There is definitely a culture war and it is barreling down the track. He’s just on the wrong side of that track.
The pandemic gave parents across the nation a glimpse into just what was being pumped into their children’s minds under the guise of education. And now that that glimpse has exposed an entire network of classroom social engineering schemes to tens of thousands of parents from Virginia to California who are Howard Beal “mad as hell” and are certainly not going to take it anymore.
But the push back isn’t stopping at the schoolhouse door. The curtain has been pulled back on the entire progressive wing of the Democrat party and “woke” has taken on a whole new meaning.
From forcing girls and young women to not just compete against but also share locker rooms with biological males, to attacks on pro-life groups and people of faith, to the coddling of criminals over the rights of victims, the sleeping giant that is the American family, founding principles and common sense has awoken.
In one of the latest examples of the return of common sense, Wednesday, the Senate voted to agree with an earlier House vote and blocked the controversial District of Columbia’s updated criminal code by an 81-to-14 margin.
While not an end to the left’s war on society, the fact that on March 8, 32 Democrats and independent Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona broke from the crazies and joined Republicans in a bipartisan vote of common sense is a good first step — a first step back to a time when not all Republicans were ignorant rubes and not all Democrats were progressive nutjobs. Here’s to more steps to come.
