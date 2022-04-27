In the two weeks that followed my column on Elon Musk purchasing a minority stake in Twitter, he declined to take a seat on the board, assembled additional funding, and, as of this past Monday, had secured a unanimous vote from that same board approving his purchase of the company.
The eruption from the political left makes their freakout over the 2016 election of Donald Trump look like milquetoast.
In user count, Twitter is a baby compared to Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. So why should the average American care who owns it?
Because Twitter has become the de facto platform for journalists, politicians and other newsmakers wanting to get their message out — a message that has slid further into the political left with each passing year. Twitter is a platform that can shut down breaking news one minute while promoting approved talking points the next, a platform that pushes narratives friendly to its political ideology to the top of the trending charts while unfavorable stories and opinion get tamped down or banned outright.
A century ago, it was The New York Times that set the national narrative of the day. While the Times and its ideological cousin, The Washington Post, still have considerable influence, Twitter is now king of the narrative.
From the “Hands up Don’t shoot” lie, to years of “Russian collusion” misinformation, to kicking off users for suggesting that COVID-19 might be a Wuhan lab leak, Twitter has been anything but a fair and objective arbiter of what information its users are allowed to see.
When one platform with so much power over the distribution of information consistently tilts to only the left side of the political aisle, it might as well change its name to the Joseph Goebbels Institute for Political Propaganda.
It’s most egregious offense came on an October morning in 2020 when the New York Post published a story on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, emails showing a trail of influence peddling while his father was vice president, and casting doubt on the presidential candidate’s repeated statements that he knew nothing of his son’s business dealings.
The reporting was solid, has since been proven correct by even The New York Times and The Washington Post, yet with only three weeks to the presidential election and voters in many states already casting ballots, the Democratic donors who ran Twitter went into full protectorate mode.
Twitter locked the Post out of its account and blocked users from even sharing the story. Facebook followed suit with its own censorship. Publicly subsidized National Public Radio’s managing editor Terence Samuel stated, “we don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories .”
Five days later, over 50 former intelligence officials co-signed a letter stating that the story “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” and that, “It is high time that Russia stops interfering in our democracy.”
After years of being fed the Russian collusion hoax, the letter was accepted as fact and the rest, as they say, is history — a history that includes a The Polling Company post-election survey of swing state Biden voters that showed as many as 17% of those Biden votes would have either flipped or not voted had they known the full story.
As expected, the left is now in full “smear, fear and loathing” mode. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow put it in the things that can “affect the fate of the planet” category while fellow hater Joy Reid slandered Musk with “I guess he misses the old South Africa in the ’80s, he wants that back.”
Not to be left out, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., spouted off, “This deal is dangerous for our democracy.”
And that’s the mild stuff.
Which begs the question, what are they so afraid of?
Maybe it was this shot across the bow from Musk: “Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate”
Other recent tweets show a man committed to the pillars of our founding.
“By ‘free speech,’ I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”
“The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all.”
“I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”
The truth is that all the Democrats and leftist screeching about “Musk the madman” could care less about free speech. What has them wetting themselves isn’t any “danger to democracy,” it’s merely their fear of losing the power to censor.
So again, I close, God speed, Musk, God speed.
